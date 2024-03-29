Beyoncé Knocks Grammys Snubs In Not-So-Subtle 'Cowboy Carter' Dig

Beyoncé took a jab at the Grammy Awards for snubbing her several times in the “Album of the Year” category in a song off her new album “Cowboy Carter” on Friday.

The music icon addressed the controversy on her track “SWEET ★ HONEY ★ BUCKIIN’” after four of her albums — most recently “Renaissance” — have received nominations and taken home zero wins in the category.

“A-O-T-Y, I ain’t win, I ain’t stuntin’ ’bout them, take that shit on the chin, come back and fuck up the pen,” she said on the track.

Bey is the most awarded artist in the show’s history with 32 Grammys to her name.

Her latest “Album of the Year” loss in February arrived on the same night that her husband Jay-Z slammed the award show for consistently snubbing his wife.

“I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” said Hov during an acceptance speech for the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“So even by your own metrics that doesn’t work. Think about that, the most Grammys, never won album of the year, that doesn’t work.”

Kelly Rowland later said Jay-Z’s words rang “so loud” for her and she couldn’t be more proud of him.

“I’m just really happy for a lot of things that he said,” Rowland told Entertainment Tonight last month.

“I think that he made a lot of artists feel very seen and very heard in those minutes that he took on stage.”

Bey has since made history as the first Black woman with a No. 1 song — “Texas Hold ’Em” — on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart.

Her latest album features several interludes with country icons including Linda Martell, Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson who serve as DJs for “KNTRY Radio Texas.”

