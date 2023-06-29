Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland to Build Permanent Housing Complex for the Homeless of Houston

The Knowles-Rowland Project will provide 31 new units of housing and support services for those in need in their hometown

Kevin Mazur/Getty Kelly Rowland and Beyonce Knowles smiling

Beyoncé Knowles and Kelly Rowland are giving back to their hometown in a big way.

The superstars are joining forces with Harris County to create a permanent housing complex in Houston’s midtown area, officials announced at a press conference on Tuesday.

The Knowles-Rowland House will cost around $8.4 million. It's getting a sizable boost from the American Rescue Plan, which is contributing $7.2 million to the project, alongside other supporters like Rice University, the Houston Chronicle reported. The housing complex will feature 31 new units of permanent housing built at the Bread of Life gymnasium.

Kelly Rowland on the red carpet

Judge Lina Hidalgo noted there are plans for a “bigger launch” event for the housing units in September when Beyoncé comes to Houston for her Renaissance World Tour, according to the Chronicle.

BeelOver9481/Flickr.com Beyonce performs in Milan

County records indicate the housing project will offer various services, from case managers, peer specialists, and service specialists to mental and behavioral health assistance and transportation.

Rudy Rasmus, a local pastor and executive director of Bread of Life, expressed his gratitude for the county's partnership and acknowledged the significant contributions Beyoncé, Rowland, as well as their fellow Destiny's Child member Michelle Williams have made over the years, including using proceeds from one of their early chart-topping singles, "No, No, No," to spearhead the construction of a youth center in the city.

"This will be our fifth housing development in downtown in Precinct 1 over these last 17 years, and we're just really grateful to continue to help end homelessness in our county," Rasmus told the Chronicle.

In April, Beyoncé announced another charitable initiative: a $2 million donation to help college students and entrepreneurs through her BeyGOOD Foundation, according to Oprah Daily.



BeyGOOD — which she founded in 2013 – works to empower communities lacking resources and opportunities. The organization has contributed to various causes such as disaster relief, education and entrepreneurship funding and nonprofit support, among others.

“I am hugely proud of the work we have done over a decade at BeyGOOD, here in the U.S. and around the world,” Beyoncé said in a statement, per the outlet. “From scholarships to the water crisis in Burundi, to helping families during Hurricane Harvey in my hometown, Houston, it has been beyond fulfilling to be of service. Now as a foundation, we will continue the work of engaging partners through innovative programs to impact even more people.”



