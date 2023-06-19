Beyoncé Just Wore Head-to-Toe Black Designers on Tour in Honor of Juneteenth

The star took the stage at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on Sunday night.

From the glitziest silver sets to stunning beaded catsuits, it’s no question that Beyoncé has positively been slaying the fashion assignment during her Renaissance World Tour, but her latest costume lineup just raised the bar even further by both looking good and holding a much deeper meaning during her Juneteenth Eve performance in Amsterdam.

On Sunday night, the singer took to her Instagram account (shortly after taking the stage) to reveal the subtle way that her outfits honored Juneteenth, the annual holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. “In honor of Juneteenth, everything I wore for RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR tonight was created exclusively by Black designers,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos detailing a Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo ruby-red beaded gown complete with a square neckline and a sky-high leg slit.

While Queen Bey kept her explanation short and simple, she was sure to deliver no shortage of OOTN pictures by sharing separate dumps detailing a holographic silver bodysuit (accessorized with matching thigh-high boots) by Olivier Rousteing for Balmain, a red zip-up bodysuit complete with a cropped cargo jacket by Ibrahim Kamara for Off-White, and a sequin-covered graphic catsuit by Feben.

In each of the photos, Beyoncé wore her honey blonde hair down in loose curls with a middle part, and she opted for a simple glam look comprised of a bronzy smoky eye and a light pink lip. The singer will next travel to Germany to continue the European leg of her world tour before stopping in Canada on July 8 to kick off her performances in North America.

