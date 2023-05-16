Beyoncé Just Soft Launched Her Upcoming Hair Care Brand

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Just when we thought Beyoncé couldn't get anymore iconic, the Renaissance singer just announced the upcoming release of her first-ever beauty brand in an Instagram post. Pictured in front of a vanity makeup-free with a piece of her statement honey brown hair in hand and a slim curling iron, the image also reveals an assortment of unlabeled bottles we can only assume are lab samples of what's yet to come.

"How many of ya'll knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama's salon?," Beyoncé writes in a note included on the last slide of her post. "Destiny's Child got our start by performing for clients while they were getting their hair done. I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I've always dreamed of carrying on her legacy," she explains. "I can't wait for you to experience what I've been creating."

While celebrity beauty brands are all too common these days, we'll take any chance we can get to look more like Beyoncé, which is why we're keeping our eyes peeled for more details on this highly-anticipated release. Keep this post bookmarked for the latest on the beauty brand's launch date, price range, and product offerings.

