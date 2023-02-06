Beyoncé just broke the record for most Grammy wins ever

Beyoncé accepting her Grammy Award. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

For Beyoncé, 32 is the magic number.

That's how many Grammys the singer now has, after Renaissance took home the best dance/electronic music album award on Sunday night. She now holds the all-time record for most Grammy wins, eclipsing conductor Georg Solti.

When accepting her award, Beyoncé thanked God, her family, and "the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre."

Beyoncé received nine Grammy nominations this year, the most of any other artist, and has so far won four awards: best dance/electronic music album, best R&B song, best traditional R&B performance, and best dance/electronic music recording. She is still in the running for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year.

The singer, who is set to embark on a stadium tour for Renaissance later this year, is tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most lifetime Grammy nominations: 88.

