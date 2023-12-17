Beyoncé's High-Glam Take on Holiday Dressing Included the Sparkliest Pair of Prada Hot Pants

And a see-through bodysuit.

Beyonce Instagram

There's a cause-and-effect relationship to almost everything in life. Studying leads to good grades; when prices increase, sales decrease. And as the holidays get closer, Beyoncé's outfits get glitzier. It's science.



While we can always count on Beyoncé to bring the glamour at any time of the year, the holiday season seems to only amplify her affinity for opulence. This past month alone, she's worn a slew of festive outfits ranging from a silver metallic Versace gown to a sequined pinstripe pantsuit — and for her husband's Jay-Z's 54th birthday party in France, she delivered yet another ultra-luxe take on her holiday wardrobe.

Beyonce Instagram

Last night, Queen Bey dropped a caption-less carousel showcasing her alternative to the traditional party dress. In the photos, Beyoncé wore a sheer turtleneck bodysuit that revealed her white bra underneath, and teamed her nude top with a shimmery pair of Prada hot pants that looked more like fancy underwear covered in sequins. Beyoncé rounded out her maximalist style with gold-rimmed sunglasses with embellished cat-eye detailing, huge glittering diamond hoops, and white pointed-toe pumps.

Beyonce Instagram

Meanwhile, her new platinum blonde hair was worn in a half-up, half-down style with face-framing pieces in front, and she finished off her glam with a swipe of nude lipstick and a matching manicure.

In addition to striking a number of poses in her over-the-top outfit, Beyoncé also shared photos from the celebration itself in the slideshow. One snap showed her sipping a glass of red wine at the dinner table, while another depicted Jay-Z holding up two bottles of Château Pétrus wine, one of which was from the rapper’s birth year of 1969.

Read the original article on InStyle.