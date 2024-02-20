Beyoncé’s Haircare Brand Cécred Is Here to Upgrade Your Routine

Picture your life (and hair) elevated with the superstar's eight-product Foundation collection

Kevin Mazur/WireImage; Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé launches Cécred Haircare

Beyoncé is giving the BeyHive a beautiful gift: her haircare brand, Cécred, is available now.

Fans have been waiting for this moment since May 16 (though some have been begging the Queen to drop haircare for decades), when Beyoncé interrupted her Renaissance World Tour content to tease that she’d been “creating” something special in her Instagram feed.

In a carousel of images that showed Beyoncé styling her hair with unmarked bottles on her vanity, and a much younger Beyoncé getting her hair braided, the megastar asked in the final slide, “How many of ya’ll knew knew my first job was sweeping hair in my mama’s salon?”

Her caption continued, “I was exposed to so many different kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls. I watched her heal and be of service to so many women. Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamed of carrying on her legacy.”

Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé launches Cécred Haircare

And while Mrs. Knowles-Carter, 42, embarked on a 39-city tour across the globe, launched her concert film and even announced Act II, fans waited, and waited, and likely saved their money (what they didn’t spend on disco-inspired cowboy hats and bottles of her fragrance, that is), too.

“Hair is sacred. The journey begins Feb 20,” Beyoncé wrote in a Feb. 6 Instagram post which showed clips past (mother Tina Knowles’ former Houston salon, Headliners) and present (blink and you’ll miss Bey’s head tilted back in the salon bowl) before revealing the forthcoming brand’s name, which weaves together part of her name with the word sacred.

Meanwhile on Cécred’s newly-launched Instagram, the brand reassured: “The rumors are true. Cécred is coming. Mark your calendars 2.20.24.”

And now the wait is over.

Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé's Cécred Haircare

Cécred is inspired by and celebrates haircare rituals from around the globe. As such, it is also for all hair textures and types.

It also takes inspiration from Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, who the star watched mix technologically-advanced formulas with rich butters and oils to optimize the health of her clients’ hair.

“I became a mixologist,” Knowles, who joins the brand as vice chairwoman,” told Essence. “Back then there was no one product that mixed high-tech hair care with the nourishing moisturizers and oils so vital to textured or color-treated hair, so I mixed the two.”

Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé's Cécred Haircare

Speaking to Essence, Beyoncé described the remarkable experience of witnessing the physical and other transformations that took place when Knowles tended to her clients.

“So much of the fabric of who I am came from her salon,” she shared. “That’s my foundation—and I think as an artist, so much of my bold experimentation with hair comes from being inspired by art and sculptures; getting creative with braids; figuring out new techniques; and exploring ways to maintain hair growth with protective styles and wigs, while still feeling fabulous. It all stems from my experiences growing up in my mother’s salon.

Speaking of experimentation, Beyoncé’s own decades-long career and the creativity that’s gone into each and every one of her hairstyles (from braids and coloring to hair adhesive and everything in between) helped shaped Cécred, too.

Cécred launches with — what else? — the Foundation collection, an assortment of eight products (housed in sculpture-like textured bottles) that cleanse, condition and strengthen hair. Its powered by the brand’s Bioactive Keratin Ferment, described as “a patent-pending technology made from wool-derived keratin,” and notably, honey.

Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé launches Cécred Haircare

In a press release for its debut, the Cécred team describes the collection as “the difference between a routine and a ritual,” adding that it gives you “the foundation to express your hair in all ways that make you feel good.”



In the collection, a deep-cleaning, but not scalp-stripping Clarifying Shampoo & Scalp Scrub ($38) a hyaluronic acid-infused Hydrating Shampoo ($30), an oil and shea butter-packed Moisturizing Deep Conditioner ($38) a keratin-spiked Reconstructing Treatment Mask ($42), a strengthening Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual ($52 for 4 treatments), a smoothing Moisture Sealing Lotion ($38), a 13-oil blend Nourishing Hair Oil ($44) and a Ritual Shaking Vessel ($20 USD) intended to be used to mix the fermented rice and rose protein powder.

The line, which is silicone-free and cruelty-free, is scented with the brand’s signature Temple Oud fragrance.

Courtesy of CÃ©cred Beyoncé's Cécred Haircare

Beyoncé calls Cécred “a legacy project.”

“[It’s] one that’s probably the most rooted in my ancestry. It’s so far beyond business. Hair is our lineage; it’s our family story,” she told Essence.

Given her long-standing commitment to philanthropy, it’s only natural that Cécred will partner with Knowles-Carter’s foundation BeyGOOD to create the BeyGOOD x Cécred Fund and provide cosmetology school scholarships and salon business grants to spread education and foster talent.

While September 4 will forever be known as Bey day, February 20 to us is now Cé day.

