Beyoncé Goes Back to Her DC3 Days With a Platinum Blonde Hair Update

Everyone in the world is talking about Beyonce and the Renaissance World Tour. Thanks to TikTok, we've been able to get into the slayage she's serving on her Europe leg of the tour. Instantly we fell in love with her matured blonde for the initial start of the tour — and just when we thought it couldn't get any better, Queen Bey has gagged us yet again with another hair transformation and it's Bootylicious approved.

The megastar's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, took to Instagram to give us a reveal of her newest moment and it's literally head-turning. She's traded in her infamous honey blonde tresses for a bone straight, "buss down" platinum blonde shade that gives very much Bey from her DC3 days. If you're a stan of Beyonce, then you know she allegedly has over $2 Million USD in wigs, so this look very well could be a wig as her colorist Rita Hazan colored her tresses a higher volume of blonde a few weeks ago at the start of the tour.

Either way, a Beyonce moment is a Beyonce moment — and we're into it. Get into the mega-fierceness ahead.