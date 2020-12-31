Beyoncé gave her inner circle of girlfriends the cheekiest gift

From Harper's BAZAAR

Beyoncé is making her thoughts about the historical year that was 2020 perfectly clear.

On Instagram, Angie Beyince, the superstar's cousin, shared the cheeky end-of-year gift she received from the singer. Beyince snapped a photo of a gold chain necklace featuring a "2020" pendant. Seemingly innocuous, the pendant also doubles as a middle finger due to the varying sizing of its numbers.

"@beyonce gifted all of her girls with this amazing custom 2020 necklace," Beyince wrote in the caption. "'2020' It's a hand with middle finger and the year 2020 combined into one. When I opened it my eyes teared up because it is both Hilarious & Deeply Sentimental. 2020 has had ups and downs but over all its been a really weird and tuff year. Hopefully 2021 is good to the world #nye #beyonce."

Tina Knowles-Lawson, the singer's mother, also uploaded a selfie of herself donning the new accoutrement.

"Note my Christmas present (my necklace) from Beyonce f__k 2020 two many losses !!! But it is almost over and we are still here !!! Give God Some," she wrote in the caption.

Though it's been a trying year, Beyoncé has stayed busy throughout 2020. In July, she released her highly anticipated visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+, featuring multiple A-lister cameos and an array of designer looks.

But even amid all the chaos, she still found time to wind down with family, especially as social distancing guidelines continue to endure because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life," she said, speaking with British Vogue. "I came into the music industry at 15 years old and grew up with the world watching, and I have put out projects nonstop."

She added: "I released Lemonade during the Formation world tour, gave birth to twins, performed at Coachella, directed Homecoming, went on another world tour with Jay, then Black Is King, all back-to-back. It's been heavy and hectic.

"I've spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I've decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy."

