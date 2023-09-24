Beyoncé's Former Destiny’s Child Collaborators Attend Her Renaissance World Tour Stop in Houston

Megan The Stallion also made a surprise appearance during Beyoncé's hometown show in the Texas city

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Beyoncé

Beyoncé can always count on her Destiny's Child collaborators for their support.

The singer, 42, brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston, Texas, on Saturday, when five of the six overall members of the girl group were in attendance to show her some love.

According to fan photographs taken from inside the NRG Stadium that were shared online, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson — who founded Destiny's Child with Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland — were present, as was Rowland, 42, who was spotted spending time with Michelle Williams, a later addition to the group.

The only member of Destiny's Child who did not appear to attend the concert was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson, 41, and Luckett, 42, left, though she later quit after a few months.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Destiny's Child

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, earlier this year, marking her first solo concert outing in seven years.

The event's set list features various songs from her seventh studio album Renaissance, such as "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey" and "Plastic Off the Sofa."

It also features numerous hits that showcase Beyoncé's decades-long career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition" and "Love on Top."

Beyoncé's 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter even makes a special appearance during the show, when she joins her famous parent onstage for performances of her songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood Beyoncé

During Saturday's show, Beyoncé also surprised concertgoers by bringing out Megan Thee Stallion — who similarly hails from Houston.

Fans captured footage of the surprise appearance, in which the two performed their collaboration “Savage (Remix).”

"I love you, Queen," Beyoncé told Megan in one video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. In response, the rapper stated, "I love you, Beyoncé."

The Houston concert marked the first time the “Break My Soul” singer and Megan, 28, performed the 2020 hit together live.

