Beyoncé (Finally!) Makes Glam Appearance at 2023 Grammys, Redefining the Meaning of 'Fashionably Late'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Queen Bey is in the building!

To no one's surprise, all eyes were on Beyoncé the second she arrived at the 2023 Grammys, and for good reason. Though she arrived fashionably late and missed the red carpet (thanks to some Los Angeles traffic), fans couldn't wait to catch a glimpse of the star the second she arrived.

The superstar, who had already taken home three of the golden gramophones by the time she arrived, was appropriately clad in a winning metallic look consisting of a rose gold bustier and reflecting silver metal asymmetric skirt with ruffle detail. The look was complete with glittering Lorraine Schwartz earrings, black opera gloves, glowy bronze makeup and wavy hair. She was joined by husband JAY-Z, who complemented his wife's classic style in a classic black tuxedo and bow tie.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Winter/Getty

Beyoncé led the pack of A-list nominees, with her album album Renaissance earning her nine nominations — tying her with husband JAY-Z for most-nominated artist of all time (each with 88 nods total). And halfway through the show, her win for best dance/electronic music album earned her a record-breaking 32 Grammys.

The artist, 41, is up for some of the night's most coveted prizes, including record of the year, album of the year and song of the year. Even before the red carpet began, Beyoncé already took home one award of the night, in the best dance/electronic dance recording for her single "Break My Soul."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Kevin Winter/Getty

She kicked off Grammys weekend on Saturday night at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammys Gala with husband JAY-Z. Beyoncé dressed in a shimmering metallic silver mini dress, with an architectural chrome silver clutch and platform heeled sandals, plus sheer black stockings.

RELATED: Grammys 2023 Nominations: Beyoncé Earns 9, Ties with JAY-Z for Most of All-Time — See the Full List

Three weeks before the Grammys, Beyoncé made headlines as she returned to the stage for the first time in four years to perform an hour-long set at the new Atlantis The Royal Resort in Dubai. Moving through a decade of iconic hits, the star performed staples such as "Crazy in Love," "Beautiful Liar" and "Naughty Girl," as well as more recent tunes including "Freedom," "Spirit" and "Be Alive."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai’s newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Kevin Mazur/Getty for Atlantis The Royal

At one point, she was even joined onstage by daughter Blue Ivy Carter, 11, whom she shares with husband JAY-Z, to perform their duet, "Brown Skin Girl."

RELATED: Beyoncé's Best Outfits: Her Most Iconic Looks Yet

Beyoncé commanded the stage in a series of dazzling stagewear, but it was her finale ensemble that she made sure left an impact. During the finale, the singer dazzled in an ensemble by Ukraine's Ivan Frolov, which, according to the designer, "was created in the brand's production in Kyiv, Ukraine, during war and massive blackouts."

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - JANUARY 21: Beyoncé performs on stage headlining the Grand Reveal of Dubai's newest luxury hotel, Atlantis The Royal on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty Images for Atlantis The Royal)

Mason Poole/Parkwood Media/Getty

The striking hot pink "Firework" dress, set off with crystal-embellished leggings and gloves, was created exclusively for Beyoncé and made using special couture techniques, including galvanic fine gold in the boning of the corset, plus hand embroidery with crystals. And, in true Beyoncé fashion, she accessorized each of her looks with $7.5 million of Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

Frolov launched his line in 2015, and according to the brand's website, he has dressed numerous stars besides Beyoncé, including Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Gwen Stefani and others.

Said the designer, "It just goes to show that no matter what, Ukrainian brands continue to showcase the world their resistance and culture."

The 2023 Grammy Awards are airing live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday night from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.