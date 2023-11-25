Beyoncé films to watch ahead of 'Renaissance' premiere

As the countdown begins for the premiere of "Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé," here’s a look back at previous Yoncé films and the evolution of the superstar on screen.

Beyoncé is no stranger to showing off her acting skills. She’s racked up a list of on-camera credits and has created successful films of her own. One of her most ground-breaking acting roles to date was as Deena Jones, based on legendary singer Diana Ross, in “Dreamgirls.” The movie was released in 2006 — the same year Beyoncé dropped her live DVD “Beyoncé: The Ultimate Performer,” which features exclusive footage of concerts in France, Japan, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

“Dreamgirls” is an adaptation of the 1981 Broadway musical, inspired by the history of the Motown record label and famed 1960s girl group The Supremes. The film is one of the most expensive movies to have a majority Black cast. It received a list of nominations at the Oscars in 2007 and three awards at the 64th Golden Globe Awards. Beyoncé won over more hearts with her role.

'Life Is But a Dream' (2013)

Beyoncé released her HBO documentary “Life Is But a Dream” in 2013. The film gives fans an inside view of her career up until that point and features archival footage of a younger Beyoncé. It encompasses professional footage, private video from her laptop and behind-the-scenes video from her May 2012 four-night concert stint at Revel Atlantic City. The movie touches on the singer’s life events such as her marriage with hip-hop mogul Jay-Z, her miscarriage, her pregnancy announcement at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards and the birth of her first daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

In the trailer for the film, Bey says “I always battle with how much do I reveal about myself? How do I stay current? How do I stay soulful?”

“People see celebrities and they have money and fame, but I’m a human being. I cry, I get scared, I get nervous just like everyone else.” She opens up about growth under the spotlight, and it’s evident in her films alone.

Fans can watch, or rewatch, the movie on Amazon Prime.

'Homecoming' (2019)

Beyoncé’s evolution is especially apparent in her 2019 concert film “Homecoming.”

The Netflix film is an intimate look at Yoncé’s iconic 2018 Coachella performance. Bey gives an inside look from the start of the creative process to the historical show.

The film pays homage to Black culture, specifically historically Black colleges and universities or HBCUs and their unmatched culture and camaraderie.

Beyoncé fans get to see additional footage from the Coachella concerts, rehearsals, and family moments with Jay Z, her daughter Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir. Bey takes fans on the emotional journey of creating the memorable performance. The trailer for the film features a snippet from writer, poet and civil rights activist Maya Angelou. In a voiceover she says, “What I really want to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be.” She includes a glimpse at her dancers and features a baby Blue Ivy showing off some of her moves. Beyoncé acknowledges her own dominance in the media at the end of the trailer. She includes several quotes from media outlets about Beychella, including one with Rolling Stone deeming it “her triumphant return.”

The highly acclaimed film was nominated for a total of six awards at the 2019 Emmy Awards. It ended up winning Best Music Documentary at the IDA Documentary Awards the same year and Best Music Film at the 62nd Grammy Awards.

“Homecoming” was released along with a live album. Fans can still stream the movie on Netflix.

Beyoncé debuts new trailer for RENAISSANCE: A Film by Beyoncé on NBC’s #MacysThanksgivingDayParade coverage.pic.twitter.com/D7XMsTTGla — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) November 23, 2023

A renaissance is coming

Bey’s track record suggests the Renaissance film will be nothing short of spectacular. She dropped two trailers for the film, with the second arriving on Thanksgiving. In it, she declares, “I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me.” And she’s absolutely right. There are high expectations for the film, which broke the internet when it was announced.

Similar to her previous concert films, Bey gives fans a glimpse of her family and her role as a mother in addition to the creative process behind her highly acclaimed Renaissance World Tour.

Like the rest of the Beyhive, Daniel Hall, 22, is counting down to the film’s theater debut. He will be watching on the big screen a day before it premieres worldwide.

Hall says, “I’m looking forward to seeing Beyoncé in-depth, behind the scenes [and] workshopping of the tour! It's going to be so fulfilling to see what goes into the production, after seeing the production itself, just like ‘Homecoming’!”

“Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” hits theaters Dec 1.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Beyoncé films through the years ahead of 'Renaissance'