Beyoncé Drops Renaissance Act II Album News in Super Bowl Spot

Beyoncè tried to break the internet in her Super Bowl commercial for Verizon and wound up breaking our brains with the announcement of a new album.

“OK, they ready. Drop the new music. I told y’all the Renaissance is not over,” the Grammy-winning artist said. Press PLAY on the above video to watch the commercial in its entirety.

Queen Bey then revealed that Renaissance Act II, her eighth studio album,will drop on Friday, March 29. The accompanying preview teased a country vibe — a break from the dance-pop musical stylings of the first act — and featured a snippet of her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

The tracks confirmed for Renaissance Act II so far are “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages,” which are now available on the music streaming platform TIDAL. Check back later for the full tracklist.

Beyoncè released Renaissance Act I, which was heavily influenced by dance, disco, pop and house music, in July 2022. The album won the Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2023 and marked her 32nd win, breaking the record for the most Grammys won by an individual act.

In the summer of 2023, she embarked on the Renaissance World Tour, which grossed more than $579 million — becoming the eighth highest grossing tour of all time.

