Beyoncé dropped a teaser for ‘Black is King,’ a new visual album coming to Disney Plus

Beyoncé hath blessed the hive once again this year with “Black is King.”

The visual album, written, directed and executive produced by the 24-time Grammy Award-winner reimagines the lessons of the “The Lion King” for Disney Plus. The film is scored with music from the soundtrack “The Lion King: The Gift,” which featured curated performances by Queen Bey herself.

Disney Plus dropped a teaser for the visual album which will premiere on July 31 to commemorate the one-year anniversary of “The Lion King” reboot. The trailer uses Black American and African imagery, vintage camera filters and the ornate fashions that have become recognizable elements in Beyoncé’s signature direction.

Like all of Beyoncé’s projects, the story will center around Blackness as it follows a young king’s journey of love, betrayal and his struggle with identity. The protagonist will be guided with the help of his ancestors and the lessons his father instilled in him.

“‘Black Is King’ is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence,” Parkwood Entertainment and Disney said in a statement.

The movie stars artists featured on “The Lion King: The Gift” and some guest appearances. Although there is no word on exactly who, but the album includes artists like Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, some of the songs that will receive videos in the film are “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl.”

