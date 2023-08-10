Is that Beyoncé? Drag performer transforms into Queen Bey herself to greet Charlotte fans

Beyoncé fans descended on Bank of America Stadium Wednesday night her Renaissance World Tour — the only North Carolina stop for the global superstar.

Fans went all out for the concert with their fashion, and that included drag performer Giselle Cassidy Carter (Brian Stockton).

Carter has seen Beyoncé in concert three times, but this is the first time she’s attended her show in drag. She even had a costume custom made to look like one Beyoncé’s has worn on tour.