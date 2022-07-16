Beyoncé Didn’t Approve of the Original ‘Austin Powers in Goldmember’ Poster for This Reason

Although Beyoncé is best known for her impressive music career, the 40-year-old star has had quite a few forays into film, landing lead roles in Dreamgirls, Obsessed, The Lion King and more (not to mention making films for her albums like Lemonade ). But Beyoncé's theatrical film debut goes all the way back to 2002, when she starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in Austin Powers in Goldmember, the third installment in the Austin Powers film series. And it turns out the “Single Ladies” singer had some influence on the movie's final poster.

In a new interview with Vulture , Kate Biscoe—who worked as a makeup artist on the 2002 comedy—revealed that Beyoncé did not approve of the original poster mockup. “When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie,” Biscoe explained. “He showed it to her, like, ‘Do you like it?’ And she was kind of like, ‘Yeah.’” (Apparently not seeming all that enthused.)

Biscoe continued the story, saying, “He goes, ‘What’s the matter?’ And [Beyoncé] says, ‘You made me too skinny. It’s not me.’ Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, ‘Okay, we’ll fix that.’”

At the end of the story, Biscoe says, “[Beyoncé] walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, ‘Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?’ He was like, ‘Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it.’”

Austin Powers in Goldmember would go on to receive nearly $300 million at the box office, and Beyoncé would star in another movie, The Fighting Temptations, only a year later, shortly after releasing her debut solo album, Dangerously in Love.

Good for you, Beyoncé.

