Beyoncé Demanded A Redo Of The 'Austin Powers' Artwork As She Looked 'Too Skinny'

Jade Biggs
·2 min read
Photo credit: John Lamparski - Getty Images
As if we needed another reason to love the legend that is Beyoncé, but the latest piece of information to come to light about her has reignited our adoration for the singer once again.

Not only is Queen Bey a music icon, but she's also a massive advocate for body confidence as it was just revealed she ordered a redo of some promotional artwork as she looked 'too skinny'.

Cast your minds back to 2002 when the third instalment of the Austin Powers movie was released. As you'll remember, Beyoncé starred as Foxxy Cleopatra in the blockbuster hit – Austin Powers in Goldmember – but the singer slash actor wasn't happy with how her body had been edited in one of the movie posters.

Photo credit: Frank Trapper - Getty Images
Photo credit: Frank Trapper - Getty Images

'When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would be promoting the movie,' make=up artist Kate Biscoe told Vulture to mark the 20th anniversary of the comedy. 'He showed it to her, like, "Do you like it?" And she was kind of like, "Yeah." He goes, "What’s the matter?"'

Kate went on, 'She says, "You made me too skinny. It’s not me". Then she did this hourglass shape. And he said, "Okay, we’ll fix that".'

Referencing the heavy airbrushing and editing of women's bodies that was often seen in the 2000s, the make=up artist continued: 'She walked away to go do the scene, and I looked at him and smiled, like, "Is that the first time that you’ve ever had an actress ask to make her body bigger?" He was like, "Yes. It’s going to cost me thousands of dollars, but I am going to do it".'

Remember though, all bodies are beautiful – as long as you're happy and healthy!

If you’re worried about your own or someone else’s health, you can contact Beat, the UK’s eating disorder charity, 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677 or beateatingdisorders.org.uk.


