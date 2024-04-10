Beyoncé's daughter Rumi breaks Blue Ivy's record as youngest female to chart on Hot 100

Beyoncé isn't the only Carter making history with her eighth album "Cowboy Carter" as her daughter Rumi Carter became the youngest female artist to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, breaking her sister Blue Ivy's record.

The superstar's 6-year-old daughter Rumi is now the youngest person in history to achieve the feat, thanks to Beyoncé's song "Protector" from her latest album. The record recently entered the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at No. 42 on the streaming, airplay and sales based chart.

The track opens with Rumi asking, "Mom, can I hear the lullaby please?" And Beyoncé sings on the chorus, "And I will lead you down that road if you lose your way / Born to be a protector / Even though I know someday you’re gonna shine on your own / I will be your projector."

Rumi 's milestone was previously achieved by Blue Ivy, who first broke the record in 2019 when she appeared on the song "Brown Skin Girl" from Beyoncé's soundtrack album "The Lion King: The Gift." The song peaked at No. 76 on the chart when Blue Ivy was just 7 years old.

Blue Ivy Carter, Jay-Z and Rumi Carter are seen prior to the Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Blue Ivy still holds the title as the youngest person to ever appear on a Billboard chart due to her her feature on her dad Jay Z's 2012 song "Glory."

As fans know, Beyoncé first announced "Cowboy Carter" during a surprise Super Bowl commercial in February when she released singles "16 Carriages" and "Texas Hold 'Em." The songs instantly took the internet by storm, as did the album once it was released March 29.

Of course, the sisters seem to be following their mom's footsteps as she continues to break records with the album. Recently, the "Ya Ya" singer became the first Black woman to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's top country albums chart.

Follow Caché McClay, the USA TODAY Network's Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reporter, on Instagram, TikTok and X as @cachemcclay.

