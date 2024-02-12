Beyoncé’s New Country Song ‘Texas Hold 'Em’ Is a Tribute to Her Roots

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

She might not be performing at halftime tonight, but Beyoncé still made her musical mark during the Super Bowl by dropping new songs during the big game. Titled “Texas Hold ’Em” and “16 Carriages,” the tunes debuted shortly after her Verizon ad. The biggest surprise? They’re country tracks. She teased a snippet on Instagram as well, while announcing that Renaissance Act II, her next album, is due March 29.

Fans have been speculating that Beyoncé would go country ever since she showed up at the Grammys last Sunday dressed in a cowboy hat and a Western-inspired look. Some wondered whether “Act II” of her Renaissance era would be an entire country album. She previously dabbled in country with the song “Daddy Lessons” on her 2016 album Lemonade, even collaborating with The Chicks.

When she released Renaissance in 2022, Beyoncé shared a letter on her website, saying, “This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic. A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative. Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving.”



The new songs follows her latest single “Our House,” which coincided with the theatrical release of her concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, in December. The track still carried the house and dance influences of her last album, so today’s country release marks a big shift.

In the meantime, Beyoncé is working on the release of her new hair care line, Cécred, which launches February 20.

Listen to the song and read the full lyrics to “Texas Hold 'Em” below.

This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I cant slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me honey too

It’s a real live boogie and a real live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now



There’s a tornado

In my city

In the basement that shit ain’t pretty

Rub your whiskey, cause we surviving

On red cup kisses, sweet redemption passing time yeah



Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

And spin me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind



This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me honey too

It’s a real live boogie and a real live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real live boogie and a real live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now



There’s a heatwave

Coming at us

Too hot to think straight

Too old to panic

All of the problems, just feel dramatic

Now we’re running to the first bar that we find, yeah



Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just work me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind



This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real live boogie and a real live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real live boogie and a real live hoedown

Don’t be a... come and take it to the floor now, ooh



Take it to the floor now, ooh

To the floor now, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby pour that sugar and liquor on me too

