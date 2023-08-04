Beyoncé concert in Charlotte: Here’s what you can bring to Bank of America Stadium

Beyoncé takes the stage at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 9 as part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Right now there’s rain in the forecast for Wednesday night, but umbrellas are not permitted inside Bank of America stadium, per stadium policy, meaning Beyoncé fans will have to find another way to stay dry during the show.

If you plan on attending the concert, here’s what to bring — and what to leave at home.

What items are not permitted inside the stadium?

According to the Bank of America Stadium policy, the following items are not allowed inside the stadium:

Alcoholic beverages

All balls, including footballs

Non-transparent bags

Baby seats

Balloons

Coolers, cans and bottles

Explosives

Fireworks

Folding chairs

Food and beverages, except two sealed non-flavored water bottles per person

Horns, bells, whistles and other noise makers

Illegal drugs

Laptops

Laser pointers

Pets, except service animals

Seat cushions with zippers, clasps or packers

Selfie sticks

Strollers

Umbrellas

Video equipment

Weapons

Any other items that could be considered a safety hazard

Prohibited items that are discovered during security inspections must be returned to the owner’s vehicle or thrown away, according to stadium policy.

What items are permitted inside Bank of America Stadium?

According to stadium policy, the following items are permitted as long as they are inspected by security personnel:

Any transparent bag smaller than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches

Purses or bags smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches

Baby bjorns

Containers for medical supplies for diabetics

Flags without poles or sticks

Seat pads without covers, zips, clasps or pockets

Tablets

Small portable radios or televisions with headphones or earpieces

Since the goal is to get fans into the stadium as quickly as possible, fans are encouraged not to bring any bags or items that require inspection, the policy says.