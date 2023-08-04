Beyoncé concert in Charlotte: Here’s what you can bring to Bank of America Stadium
Beyoncé takes the stage at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Aug. 9 as part of her Renaissance World Tour.
Right now there’s rain in the forecast for Wednesday night, but umbrellas are not permitted inside Bank of America stadium, per stadium policy, meaning Beyoncé fans will have to find another way to stay dry during the show.
If you plan on attending the concert, here’s what to bring — and what to leave at home.
What items are not permitted inside the stadium?
According to the Bank of America Stadium policy, the following items are not allowed inside the stadium:
Alcoholic beverages
All balls, including footballs
Non-transparent bags
Baby seats
Balloons
Coolers, cans and bottles
Explosives
Fireworks
Folding chairs
Food and beverages, except two sealed non-flavored water bottles per person
Horns, bells, whistles and other noise makers
Illegal drugs
Laptops
Laser pointers
Pets, except service animals
Seat cushions with zippers, clasps or packers
Selfie sticks
Strollers
Umbrellas
Video equipment
Weapons
Any other items that could be considered a safety hazard
Prohibited items that are discovered during security inspections must be returned to the owner’s vehicle or thrown away, according to stadium policy.
What items are permitted inside Bank of America Stadium?
According to stadium policy, the following items are permitted as long as they are inspected by security personnel:
Any transparent bag smaller than 12 inches by six inches by 12 inches
Purses or bags smaller than 4.5 inches by 6.5 inches
Baby bjorns
Containers for medical supplies for diabetics
Flags without poles or sticks
Seat pads without covers, zips, clasps or pockets
Tablets
Small portable radios or televisions with headphones or earpieces
Since the goal is to get fans into the stadium as quickly as possible, fans are encouraged not to bring any bags or items that require inspection, the policy says.