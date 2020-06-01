All The Celebrities Marching, Donating And Speaking Up Over The Death Of George Floyd

Photo credit: Getty Images

Update 01/06/20:

More celebrities have come out to decry the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after his neck was knelt on by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.

The death has led to multiple Black Lives Matter protests around the world as well as widespread anger, condemnation and heartbreak over another black death following an incident with white police officers.

We reported last week (more below) on some of the celebrities who had taken a stance in the wake of Floyd's death and over the weekend, more have come out to pledge donations, join marches, call on lawmakers and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's the update:

Beyoncé

After paying tribute to Floyd on her website, Beyoncé recorded a video message on Instagram calling for: 'No more senseless killings of human beings and no more seeing people of colour as less than human.'

Rihanna

Rihanna said she was 'haunted' by Floyd's death, saying the 'magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least'.

Jay-Z

On Roc Nation's Twitter account, Jay-Z published a statement sharing that he had a conversation with Minnesota's governor and thanked him for calling in an Attorney General to preside over Floyd's death.

The 50-year-old said he is more determined to fight for justice 'more than any fight my would-be oppressors may have'.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady said she was 'pained' by the death of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor - a 26-year-old woman who was shot dead when police raided her home in March.

Obama called on everyone, not just black people to do the 'honest, uncomfortable work' of rooting out racism in society.

'It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets.'

Barack Obama

The 44th President of the United States shared some personal conversations he'd had over the past few days following Floyd's death.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

On Sunday evening, Lively announced that she and her husband, Reynolds had donated $200,000 (£160,000) to the NAACP's legal defence fund and said the couple were committed to talking to their children honestly about race 'especially our own complicity'.

Ariana Grande

The singer has used her platform to speak about white privilege, list organisations where people can donate and political ways people can help. The singer also joined protesters in Los Angeles and shared her experiences on Twitter:

hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.

all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.

we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.

cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7





— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020

Halsey

The singer was another who took to the streets with legions of protesters:

fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn — h (@halsey) May 31, 2020

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen shared that the couple will be donating $200,000 to support protesters who have been arrested over the weekend. In particular, Legend noted the three organisations they are supporting: Movement For Black Lives, National Lawyers Guild and The Bail Project.

Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are organizing, supporting and defending those marching for justice: @Mvmnt4BlkLives @nlgnews @bailproject https://t.co/whxOPQQuTu — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020

Gigi Hadid

Hadid lamented the death of Floyd and also used her platform to ask her followers how she can help financially support bail funds of protesters who have been arrested:

Question! I want to know how to find the legitimate protestor support & bail organizations ?? Ones that you know for sure are going directly to the cause — pls lmk ! — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 31, 2020

Michael Jordan

The basketball legend condemned the death of Floyd via his team the Charlotte Hornets, saying he was 'deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry'.

Original Story 28/05/20:

Beyoncé, LeBron James, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian West are just a few of the public figures united in grief and outrage and calling for justice, following the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this week, footage was released online showing Floyd, who was African American, struggling for breath, and crying out, 'I can't breathe' and 'Don't kill me' while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as other officers stood by.

Floyd, a 46-year-old father, died later in hospital.

The distressing video, which was filmed on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depicts another incident in a long history of black people dying during or following encounters with white police officers. The event has sparked protests in the city and in Los Angeles with activist groups, wearing t-shirts and holding signs saying, 'I can't breathe,' calling for an end to police brutality and demanding social justice for Floyd.

While, the four policeman have been fired and an FBI investigation is underway, it has not been enough to quell the tide of anger among the public. People are demanding that the officers be charged with murder.

On Wednesday, the city's mayor said that Floyd's death should not have happened and called for the officers to be arrested. In an press conference, Jacob Frey said: 'For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.'

If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars.



That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case.



— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) May 27, 2020

Along with Frey, a whole list of celebrities are angry and heartbroken over Floyd's death and have been calling for justice on social media:

Beyoncé

The singer shared a photo of Floyd alongside a tribute on her website.

Kim Kardashian West

LeBron James

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez





I’ll just say it: a lot of politicians are scared of the political power of the police,and that’s why changes to hold them accountable for flagrant killings don’t happen. That in itself is a scary problem.



We shouldn’t be intimidated out of holding people accountable for murder.



— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020





Tracee Ellis Ross

Naomi Campbell

Diddy

Olivia Wilde

Cardi B

Katie Holmes









Zoë Kravitz

Florence Pugh

