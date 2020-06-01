All The Celebrities Marching, Donating And Speaking Up Over The Death Of George Floyd

Olivia Blair
Elle
Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

From ELLE

Update 01/06/20:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

More celebrities have come out to decry the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after his neck was knelt on by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.

The death has led to multiple Black Lives Matter protests around the world as well as widespread anger, condemnation and heartbreak over another black death following an incident with white police officers.

We reported last week (more below) on some of the celebrities who had taken a stance in the wake of Floyd's death and over the weekend, more have come out to pledge donations, join marches, call on lawmakers and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's the update:

Beyoncé

After paying tribute to Floyd on her website, Beyoncé recorded a video message on Instagram calling for: 'No more senseless killings of human beings and no more seeing people of colour as less than human.'

View this post on Instagram

If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT

Rihanna

Rihanna said she was 'haunted' by Floyd's death, saying the 'magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least'.

View this post on Instagram

For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 29, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT

Jay-Z

On Roc Nation's Twitter account, Jay-Z published a statement sharing that he had a conversation with Minnesota's governor and thanked him for calling in an Attorney General to preside over Floyd's death.

The 50-year-old said he is more determined to fight for justice 'more than any fight my would-be oppressors may have'.

Michelle Obama

The former First Lady said she was 'pained' by the death of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor - a 26-year-old woman who was shot dead when police raided her home in March.

Obama called on everyone, not just black people to do the 'honest, uncomfortable work' of rooting out racism in society.

View this post on Instagram

Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith

A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 29, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT

'It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets.'

Barack Obama

The 44th President of the United States shared some personal conversations he'd had over the past few days following Floyd's death.

View this post on Instagram

I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.”⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣ It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.

A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on May 29, 2020 at 9:08am PDT

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

On Sunday evening, Lively announced that she and her husband, Reynolds had donated $200,000 (£160,000) to the NAACP's legal defence fund and said the couple were committed to talking to their children honestly about race 'especially our own complicity'.

View this post on Instagram

@naacp_ldf

A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 31, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT

Ariana Grande

The singer has used her platform to speak about white privilege, list organisations where people can donate and political ways people can help. The singer also joined protesters in Los Angeles and shared her experiences on Twitter:

Halsey

The singer was another who took to the streets with legions of protesters:

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

Teigen shared that the couple will be donating $200,000 to support protesters who have been arrested over the weekend. In particular, Legend noted the three organisations they are supporting: Movement For Black Lives, National Lawyers Guild and The Bail Project.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid lamented the death of Floyd and also used her platform to ask her followers how she can help financially support bail funds of protesters who have been arrested:

Michael Jordan

The basketball legend condemned the death of Floyd via his team the Charlotte Hornets, saying he was 'deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry'.

Original Story 28/05/20:

Beyoncé, LeBron James, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian West are just a few of the public figures united in grief and outrage and calling for justice, following the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this week, footage was released online showing Floyd, who was African American, struggling for breath, and crying out, 'I can't breathe' and 'Don't kill me' while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as other officers stood by.

Floyd, a 46-year-old father, died later in hospital.

The distressing video, which was filmed on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depicts another incident in a long history of black people dying during or following encounters with white police officers. The event has sparked protests in the city and in Los Angeles with activist groups, wearing t-shirts and holding signs saying, 'I can't breathe,' calling for an end to police brutality and demanding social justice for Floyd.

Photo credit: KEREM YUCEL - Getty Images
Photo credit: KEREM YUCEL - Getty Images

While, the four policeman have been fired and an FBI investigation is underway, it has not been enough to quell the tide of anger among the public. People are demanding that the officers be charged with murder.

On Wednesday, the city's mayor said that Floyd's death should not have happened and called for the officers to be arrested. In an press conference, Jacob Frey said: 'For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.'

Along with Frey, a whole list of celebrities are angry and heartbroken over Floyd's death and have been calling for justice on social media:

Beyoncé

The singer shared a photo of Floyd alongside a tribute on her website.

Photo credit: Beyoncé
Photo credit: Beyoncé

Kim Kardashian West

LeBron James

View this post on Instagram

STILL!!!! 🤬😢😤

A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on May 27, 2020 at 9:43am PDT

Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez



Tracee Ellis Ross

View this post on Instagram

George Floyd. You should be alive.

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 26, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT

Naomi Campbell

View this post on Instagram

#JusticeForFloyd

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on May 27, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Diddy

View this post on Instagram

💔

A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on May 26, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT

Olivia Wilde

View this post on Instagram

This is America. 💔

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 27, 2020 at 11:29am PDT

Cardi B

View this post on Instagram

Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 26, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

Katie Holmes


View this post on Instagram

“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. “ -James Baldwin #rip #georgefloyd I send love to his family and friends. This is heartbreaking.

A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 26, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT


Zoë Kravitz

View this post on Instagram

GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on May 27, 2020 at 3:39am PDT

Florence Pugh

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

You Might Also Like

What to Read Next