All The Celebrities Marching, Donating And Speaking Up Over The Death Of George Floyd
Update 01/06/20:
More celebrities have come out to decry the death of George Floyd - a black man who died after his neck was knelt on by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
The death has led to multiple Black Lives Matter protests around the world as well as widespread anger, condemnation and heartbreak over another black death following an incident with white police officers.
We reported last week (more below) on some of the celebrities who had taken a stance in the wake of Floyd's death and over the weekend, more have come out to pledge donations, join marches, call on lawmakers and support the Black Lives Matter movement. Here's the update:
Beyoncé
After paying tribute to Floyd on her website, Beyoncé recorded a video message on Instagram calling for: 'No more senseless killings of human beings and no more seeing people of colour as less than human.'
If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.
A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2020 at 8:13pm PDT
Rihanna
Rihanna said she was 'haunted' by Floyd's death, saying the 'magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least'.
For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least! Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that fucking normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for “drugs” or “resisting arrest”....then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???! #GeorgeFloyd #AhmaudArbery #BreonnaTaylor
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on May 29, 2020 at 8:10pm PDT
Jay-Z
On Roc Nation's Twitter account, Jay-Z published a statement sharing that he had a conversation with Minnesota's governor and thanked him for calling in an Attorney General to preside over Floyd's death.
The 50-year-old said he is more determined to fight for justice 'more than any fight my would-be oppressors may have'.
Michelle Obama
The former First Lady said she was 'pained' by the death of Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor - a 26-year-old woman who was shot dead when police raided her home in March.
Obama called on everyone, not just black people to do the 'honest, uncomfortable work' of rooting out racism in society.
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us. Artwork: @nikkolas_smith
A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on May 29, 2020 at 3:59pm PDT
'It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets.'
Barack Obama
The 44th President of the United States shared some personal conversations he'd had over the past few days following Floyd's death.
I want to share parts of the conversations I’ve had with friends over the past couple days about the footage of George Floyd dying face down on the street under the knee of a police officer in Minnesota. The first is an email from a middle-aged African American businessman. “Dude I gotta tell you the George Floyd incident in Minnesota hurt. I cried when I saw that video. It broke me down. The ‘knee on the neck’ is a metaphor for how the system so cavalierly holds black folks down, ignoring the cries for help. People don’t care. Truly tragic.” Another friend of mine used the powerful song that went viral from 12-year-old Keedron Bryant to describe the frustrations he was feeling. The circumstances of my friend and Keedron may be different, but their anguish is the same. It’s shared by me and millions of others. It’s natural to wish for life “to just get back to normal” as a pandemic and economic crisis upend everything around us. But we have to remember that for millions of Americans, being treated differently on account of race is tragically, painfully, maddeningly “normal” – whether it’s while dealing with the health care system, or interacting with the criminal justice system, or jogging down the street, or just watching birds in a park. This shouldn’t be “normal” in 2020 America. It can’t be “normal.” If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better. It will fall mainly on the officials of Minnesota to ensure that the circumstances surrounding George Floyd’s death are investigated thoroughly and that justice is ultimately done. But it falls on all of us, regardless of our race or station – including the majority of men and women in law enforcement who take pride in doing their tough job the right way, every day – to work together to create a “new normal” in which the legacy of bigotry and unequal treatment no longer infects our institutions or our hearts.
A post shared by Barack Obama (@barackobama) on May 29, 2020 at 9:08am PDT
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
On Sunday evening, Lively announced that she and her husband, Reynolds had donated $200,000 (£160,000) to the NAACP's legal defence fund and said the couple were committed to talking to their children honestly about race 'especially our own complicity'.
A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on May 31, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT
Ariana Grande
The singer has used her platform to speak about white privilege, list organisations where people can donate and political ways people can help. The singer also joined protesters in Los Angeles and shared her experiences on Twitter:
hours and miles of peaceful protesting yesterday that got little to no coverage.
all throughout beverly hills and west hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along.
we were passionate, we were loud, we were loving.
cover this too please. #BLACKLIVESMATTER https://t.co/vD90CEtF94 pic.twitter.com/GZ6uKDfPM7
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 31, 2020
Halsey
The singer was another who took to the streets with legions of protesters:
fired rubber bullets at us. we did not breach the line. hands were up. unmoving. and they gassed and fired. pic.twitter.com/K8YauF0APn
— h (@halsey) May 31, 2020
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Teigen shared that the couple will be donating $200,000 to support protesters who have been arrested over the weekend. In particular, Legend noted the three organisations they are supporting: Movement For Black Lives, National Lawyers Guild and The Bail Project.
Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are organizing, supporting and defending those marching for justice: @Mvmnt4BlkLives @nlgnews @bailproject https://t.co/whxOPQQuTu
— John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020
Gigi Hadid
Hadid lamented the death of Floyd and also used her platform to ask her followers how she can help financially support bail funds of protesters who have been arrested:
Question! I want to know how to find the legitimate protestor support & bail organizations ?? Ones that you know for sure are going directly to the cause — pls lmk !
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) May 31, 2020
Michael Jordan
The basketball legend condemned the death of Floyd via his team the Charlotte Hornets, saying he was 'deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry'.
— Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 31, 2020
Original Story 28/05/20:
Beyoncé, LeBron James, Cardi B and Kim Kardashian West are just a few of the public figures united in grief and outrage and calling for justice, following the death of George Floyd.
Earlier this week, footage was released online showing Floyd, who was African American, struggling for breath, and crying out, 'I can't breathe' and 'Don't kill me' while a white police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes as other officers stood by.
Floyd, a 46-year-old father, died later in hospital.
The distressing video, which was filmed on Monday in Minneapolis, Minnesota, depicts another incident in a long history of black people dying during or following encounters with white police officers. The event has sparked protests in the city and in Los Angeles with activist groups, wearing t-shirts and holding signs saying, 'I can't breathe,' calling for an end to police brutality and demanding social justice for Floyd.
While, the four policeman have been fired and an FBI investigation is underway, it has not been enough to quell the tide of anger among the public. People are demanding that the officers be charged with murder.
On Wednesday, the city's mayor said that Floyd's death should not have happened and called for the officers to be arrested. In an press conference, Jacob Frey said: 'For five minutes we watched as a white officer pressed his knee to the neck of a black man. For five minutes. This officer failed in the most basic human sense.'
If most people, particularly people of color, had done what a police officer did late Monday, they’d already be behind bars.
That’s why today I’m calling on Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to charge the arresting officer in this case.
— Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) May 27, 2020
Along with Frey, a whole list of celebrities are angry and heartbroken over Floyd's death and have been calling for justice on social media:
Beyoncé
The singer shared a photo of Floyd alongside a tribute on her website.
Kim Kardashian West
💔 #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/cFazgClwNe
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 27, 2020
LeBron James
A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on May 27, 2020 at 9:43am PDT
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez
I’ll just say it: a lot of politicians are scared of the political power of the police,and that’s why changes to hold them accountable for flagrant killings don’t happen. That in itself is a scary problem.
We shouldn’t be intimidated out of holding people accountable for murder.
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 27, 2020
Tracee Ellis Ross
George Floyd. You should be alive.
A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on May 26, 2020 at 7:48pm PDT
Naomi Campbell
A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on May 27, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
Diddy
A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on May 26, 2020 at 5:41pm PDT
Olivia Wilde
A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on May 27, 2020 at 11:29am PDT
Cardi B
Enough is enough! What will it take ? A civil war ? A new president? Violent riots ? It’s tired ! I’m tired ! The country is tired !You don’t put fear in people when you do this you just show how coward YOU ARE ! And how America is really not the land of the free !
A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on May 26, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT
Katie Holmes
“It is certain, in any case, that ignorance allied with power is the most ferocious enemy justice can have. “ -James Baldwin #rip #georgefloyd I send love to his family and friends. This is heartbreaking.
A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on May 26, 2020 at 4:05pm PDT
Zoë Kravitz
GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname
A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on May 27, 2020 at 3:39am PDT
Florence Pugh
You Might Also Like