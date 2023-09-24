Beyoncé Brought Megan Thee Stallion Out On Stage at Her Hometown Renaissance Tour Show in Houston

They performed "Savage (Remix)" live for the first time.

Getty

Last night, Beyoncé brought her Renaissance World Tour to her hometown of Houston — and to mark the special occasion, she had an earth-shattering surprise in store for the audience.



On Saturday, Bey invited fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion to join her at NRG Stadium, and the two performed their Grammy-winning collaboration "Savage (Remix)" live for the first time ever. In a video of the performance posted to X (formerly Twitter), Megan and Beyoncé coordinated in sparkly camouflage bodysuits, as they danced, twerked, and rapped together on stage.

Over on Instagram, Meg gave a closer look at her outfit, which also included matching ankle boots and a bedazzled cadet cap. "BEYONCE I LOVE YOU 💙💙💙 HOUSTON I LOVE YOUUU #renaissancetour @beyonce GOODNIGHT," she captioned the post.

Towards the end of Megan's appearance, Beyoncé told the crowd: "Don’t she make you proud, Houston? She makes me proud. I love you, girl." Megan then yelled back, "I love you, Beyoncé! Ahhh!"



Related: Is a Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake Collaboration in Our Future?

Megan first released "Savage" on her first-ever album in March 2020, and a month later, Beyoncé did the remix. “I didn't believe she was actually gonna do it, but she did it, and my mind was blown," Megan previously told Elle of their ultra-successful collaboration, which won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2021 Grammys. She continued, "I called my granny. Me and my manager was in my living room, going crazy."

For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.