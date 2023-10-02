Beyoncé is bringing her Renaissance World Tour to theaters

Bring the beat in — and the popcorn — because Beyoncé is officially taking her Renaissance World Tour to theaters this winter.

The legendary singer has announced that fans will be able to witness her massively successful tour in all its glory for the first, second, or even 50th time as a new concert film heads to theaters on Dec. 1. You know what that means, Beyhive: It's time to put on your best silver and chrome and make sure you — and your phones — are on mute.

The announcement was shown to the audience at the end of the Kansas City tour stop, which also marked the end of the Renaissance World Tour. A trailer featuring images from throughout the Renaissance tour — including Blue Ivy, as well as twins Rumi and Sir, her dancers, and various images of fans dressed in chrome, was displayed on the stage screen with the date of December 1st announced at the end.

The tour, which began in May, is the Grammy winner's highest-grossing concert series to date and features her performing songs from her eponymous latest album as well as hits like "Formation," "Love on Top," and "Crazy in Love."

News of Beyoncé's concert film follows the recent announcement that Taylor Swift will bring her Eras Tour to AMC theaters this October. However, the Queen B is no stranger to concert films. In 2019, Beyoncé released Homecoming on Netflix in 2019 which follows her emotional road to headlining Coachella in the year prior after the birth of twins, Remi and Sir.

Tickets for Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour are currently on sale via to her website at beyoncefilm.com.

