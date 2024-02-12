Beyoncé Is Bound to Break the Internet Again With Her Super Bowl Commercial

verizon

Beyoncé is no stranger to breaking the internet, making her the perfect subject for Verizon’s internet-breaking-themed Super Bowl ad. The superstar appeared in a commercial shortly after the halftime show, featuring her attempting to break the internet in a variety of ways: creating a lemonade stand, dropping a jazz saxophone album, inventing a “Beyonc-AI” robot, announcing her run for “Beyoncé of the United States,” launching Bar-Bey, and even flying a rocket to deliver the first performance from space.

At the end of the ad, which co-stars Tony Hale, she says, “Okay, they ready. Drop the new music.” Does that mean a new Beyoncé is incoming?

Prior to the commercial airing, Verizon teased that something with Beyoncé was in the works. Fans also wondered if Bey would even announce a Vegas residency during the Super Bowl, since that’s where the game is taking place.

The ad follows her latest single “Our House,” which coincided with the theatrical release of her concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, in December. In the meantime, Beyoncé is working on the release of her new hair care line, Cécred, which launches February 20.

Eyes were peeled for the record-holding Grammy winner at the big game, but instead, her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, and husband, Jay-Z, were spotted on the field ahead of kickoff. Bey later posted a photo of herself on her website, dressed in a black low-cut mini dress, leather over-the-knee boots, and a bolo tie—another big country hint.

