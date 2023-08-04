Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Custom Louis Vuitton Looks Designed by Pharrell Williams on the 'Renaissance' Tour

Raise your hand if you've been personally victimized by everyone you know who has gotten to see *the* Beyoncé while she's on her Renaissance World Tour. *Raises both hands* Despite the fact I didn't get to witness Queen Bey IRL, I have been able to live vicariously though everyone's social media (thank u @ Zuck!) and see everything from Blue Ivy's iconic performances to the singer's tour ~lewks~, which are partially comprised of Pharrell Williams' designs.

Yep, the new creative director of menswear for Louis Vuitton has joined the esteemed group of designers who have created iconic wardrobe staples for Beyoncé, her dancers, and Blue Ivy while the megastar is traveling around the world. Pharrell's custom looks for Beyoncé's Detroit show featured sleek, minimalist silhouettes; tons of dazzling crystal details; and monochromatic hues. (P.S. You can check out the designer's sketches right this way. And, yes, they're as amazing as you think.)

In an Instagram video posted by Louis Vuitton, Pharrell took everyone behind the process of making his stunning, jewel-studded black jumpsuit for the Grammy winner, who paired it with an oversized silver hat.

“Beyoncé is a rare spirit. The idea that I know her as a human being and have known her for all this time and our connection, I feel like I’ve known this person for many lives,” he said.

For the designer, the inspo behind the look was “to give her something that allows her body to set the template. Not only its shape and its form, which is basically informed by her spirit. Your body is literally a spiritual encasement. Continue to celebrate her shape and her form, but also make her feel free at the same time.”

Noting that the jumpsuit was crafted for someone “who is royal in her spirit,” Pharrell concluded by saying, “Everything was designed with an intention that a true, rare, very powerful spirit is meant to move.”

Fortunately for us, Twitter user @beyondty (who attended the Detroit show) shared footage of Beyoncé, Blue, and the dancers decked out in the designs in real time:

My 3rd #RenaissanceWorldTour concert tonight.. in Detroit was incredible.. #ClubRenaissance was LIT… Beyoncé and Blue were in front of me and Jay-Z was behind me.. wheww wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/DpYB229zWB — HEATED (@BeyondTY) July 27, 2023

Though Beyoncé herself has yet to give an in-depth interview about how she approached costuming for her tour, she *did* give us a sneak peek into her creative process in the caption of an Instagram:

“I started designing this collection over a year ago. I was so engulfed in all things RENAISSANCE and was inspired by Studio 54, Bob Mackie and the disco era. I wanted to do a modern twist using the signature IVY PARK neon and bring disco to the beach in this swim collection,” she began. “I’m so happy to share this with you and even more proud to launch it for the first time on the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. I’m proud to be among the very talented Black designers featured in last night’s show to celebrate Juneteenth,” the singer added.

Couldn't be more obsessed with her if I tried!

