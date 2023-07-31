Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Match in Sequined Jerseys and Camo for NJ Concert

Beyoncé continued her onstage fashion streak in New Jersey this weekend, at the latest stops on her Renaissance World Tour.

The superstar once again brought out daughter Blue Ivy, and the pair didn’t just coordinate dance moves—the 11-year-old came out in a shimmering outfit that perfectly matched her mom’s.

They wore blue-and-orange oversize jerseys completely covered in sequins and embellished with the letters I and V in a green camouflage print in the middle. Bey wore hers with glittering camo panties and over-the-knee boots layered over nude fishnet tights. She accessorized with a huge silver metallic hat and elongated black sunglasses.

Ivy matched her mom in a pair of bedazzled camo pants.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter surprised fans earlier in the tour when she took the stage to join the dance crew for the show—flawless choreography and all. Since then, she has become a regular presence at Bey’s Renaissance performances.

Their latest mother-daughter coordinating fashion moment comes as Beyoncé continues to debut strings of shimmering, sequined, bejeweled custom looks during her shows.

In New Jersey this weekend, she wore a bold outfit honoring the Renaissance album: a silver-and-gold sequined jumpsuit that extended into her boot heels and featured a large image of Reneigh, the horse from the album cover, in the middle. She added even more shine with a long silver cape made entirely of metallic tassels.

For another performance, she stepped onto the stage in a sequined gold bodysuit paired with sequined silver mini shorts, metallic silver boot heels with tassels, and long silver chain earrings.

