Beyoncé Is Blessing Us With a New Visual Album Like ‘Lemonade’

Beyoncé is taking the story of The Lion King and bringing it to a new generation in her own way. On July 31st, Beyoncé will drop a brand-new Lemonade-esque visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+. According to the press release, Black Is King “reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns.”

“The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love, and self-identity,” the Black Is King press release continues. “His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne.”

The music in Black Is King is based on the soundtrack from The Lion King: The Gift, to which Beyoncé lent her vocals. And it intends to be "a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out the Black Is King teaser trailer, released June 28th, below:

Similar to her 2016 visual album Lemonade, Beyoncé will tell a story through her songs, pairing each track with powerful imagery meant to linger in your mind every time you listen. As Lemonade spoke to women claiming or reclaiming their independence and power, Black Is King will affirm a “grand purpose” to Black youth by highlighting the "beauty and tradition of Black excellence" via “lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture.”

But it's far from just about the past. Beyoncé's new visual album looks to build a new future. It's a story about "how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future."

Disney+ subscribers will be able to watch the Black Is King visual album on July 31st.