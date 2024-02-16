Beyoncé, Blake Lively, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Stylishly Close Out New York Fashion Week

NYFW's last days of parties and shows brought some big names to the runway's front row

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Tina Knowles and Beyoncé

New York Fashion Week's first run of 2024 ended on a haute note. As the jam-packed February season wound down, A-listers continued showing up to see the latest creations from their favorite designers.

Stars like Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, Demi Moore and Blake Lively wore their best couture to celebrate fashion at cocktail parties and sit front row at runway shows. And now that the shows are over, their chic ensembles will live on as the pinnacle of style — that is, until the best-dressed step out again for Fashion Week's return to N.Y.C. in September.

Below, see all the photos of the trendsetting celebrities who followed NYFW through to its final fêtes of the season.

Blake Lively

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Blake Lively

Shortly after her trip to Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl, the ever-fashionable Blake Lively watched the Michael Kors show in a giraffe print set.

Gabrielle Union

Raymond Hall/GC Images Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union glowed in a playful white two-piece upon arrival at the Michael Kors event.

Beyoncé

James Devaney/GC Images Beyoncé

With a country-inspired album on the way, Beyoncé continued her streak of cowgirl attire at the Luar fashion show on Feb. 13. Her nephew, Solange Knowles' son Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., was one of the models walking the runway at the show.

Bey's mom Tina Knowles also made her way to Brooklyn to watch her grandson model Luar's couture.

Anna Wintour and Janet Jackson

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Anna Wintour and Janet Jackson

Anna Wintour and Janet Jackson neighbored each other in the front row at the Thom Browne show on Feb. 14.

Queen Latifah

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah had time on her side while arriving at the Thom Browne ready-to-wear runway show.

Danai Gurira

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Danai Gurira

Danai Gurira also toted a uniquely shaped accessory at the Feb. 14 fashion event. Her whimsical bag took the shape of a puppy!

Rachel Brosnahan

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan was all smiles for Thom Browne's NYFW presentation, wearing an all-black ensemble accentuated by pops of red.

Nicole Ari Parker

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker looked lovely in lilac at the star-studded Michael Kors NYFW show on Feb. 13.

Meghann Fahy

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Meghann Fahy

White Lotus star Meghann Fahy paired a cropped blazer with her lace dress on Feb. 13.

Kelsea Ballerini

James Devaney/GC Images Kelsea Ballerini

All eyes were on Kelsea Ballerini as she arrived in a sheer dress, accented by a bright gold belt at the Michael Kors show.

Rachel Zegler

James Devaney/GC Images Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler kept up with the latest emerging trend, pulling her hair back with a thick fabric headband.

Katie Holmes

James Devaney/GC Images Katie Holmes

Michael Kors' designs brought out all the biggest names in Hollywood, including Katie Holmes.

Nina Dobrev

Raymond Hall/GC Images Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev stepped out in thigh high boots to see Michael Kors' 2024 fall/winter collection.

Irina Shayk

James Devaney/GC Images Irina Shayk

On the runway, Irina Shayk modeled a business casual gray blazer over a high-slitted skirt made by Michael Kors.

Molly Ringwald

Rodin Banica/WWD via Getty Molly Ringwald

Fittingly, '80s icon Molly Ringwald modeled Batsheva's retro-inspired clothes at the designer's NYFW runway show on Feb. 13.

Julia Fox

Theo Wargo/Getty Julia Fox

Julia Fox was seen in a range of extravagant attire throughout NYFW, and her cloud-like costume for the Wiederhoeft fashion show on Feb. 13 was no exception.

Paul Wesley

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images Paul Wesley

Vampire Diaries alum Paul Wesley wore a sand-colored coat to Frame Denim's dinner in collaboration with Gisele Bündchen on Feb. 12.

Dianna Agron

Gotham/GC Images Dianna Agron

Dianna Agron also celebrated Frame Denim at N.Y.C. restaurant Indochine.

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Bella Thorne and Mark Emms

Bella Thorne had her fiancé Mark Emms by her side when she hosted amfAR's NYFW cocktail party on Feb. 13.

Emily Ratajkowski

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Emily Ratajkowski

A seasoned pro, Emily Ratajkowski effortlessly dominated the Tory Burch runway on Feb. 12.

Uma Thurman, Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Uma Thurman, Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne

Uma Thurman, Awkwafina and Natasha Lyonne made the ultimate power trio sitting in the front row at Tory Burch.

Barbara Palvin

Nina Westervelt/Getty Barbara Palvin

It girl Barbara Palvin pouted at the New York Public Library, where Tory Burch held its ready-to-wear show on Feb. 12.

AnnaSophia Robb

Raymond Hall/GC Images AnnaSophia Robb

AnnaSophia Robb also dressed up for some trend-spotting at the New York Public Library.

Poppy Delevingne

Courtesy of BFA/Joe Schildhorn Poppy Delevingne

Poppy Delevingne looked chic at Retrofête's runway show at N.Y.C.'s famed Plaza Hotel on Feb. 12.

Isan Elba

Courtesy of BFA/Joe Schildhorn Isan Elba

Idris Elba's 22-year-old daughter Isan Elba glittered in a sequined gown during the Retrofête event.

Camila Mendes

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes wore a red-hot crimson dress to the Coach show on Feb. 12.

Diane Kruger

Gotham/Getty Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger draped herself in a beige cap at the Carolina Herrera show on Feb. 12.

Demi Moore

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Demi Moore

Also wearing a cape, Demi Moore stepped out in a patterned getup with a matching purse.

Julianne Hough

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough, on the other hand, rocked an elegant yet elevated look to the Carolina Herrera NYFW event.

Karen Pittman, Danai Gurira and Sabrina Elba

Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Karen Pittman, Danai Gurira and Sabrina Elba

Karen Pittman, Danai Gurira and Sabrina Elba gathered at N.Y.C.'s Starrett-Lehigh Building to see Sergio Hudson's fall/winter collection on Feb. 12.

Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager

Today co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager flaunted their off-camera styles at the Sergio Hudson show.

Janelle James

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Janelle James

Abbott Elementary's Janelle James also stepped out to see Sergio Hudson's latest designs on Feb. 12.

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige

Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey Paige also made a date out of the Naeem Khan show just two days before Valentine's Day.

Babyface

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Babyface

Sitting at a piano on the runway, Babyface performed for attendees at the LaQuan Smith ready-to-wear show on Feb. 12 at Cipriani 25 Broadway.

