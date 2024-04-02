Beyoncé Asks People to Be 'More Open to the Joy' of Art as She Receives Innovator Prize at 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards

"Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength," the singer said

Beyoncé is on top!

On Monday night, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer, 42, received the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and used her moment in the spotlight to implore others to open their ears to enjoying art "with no preconceived notions."

Beyoncé was given her award by Stevie Wonder, who called the star "a true visionary" and later thanked her for "motivating the world to become a better place."

As she took the stage, Beyoncé — dressed in black leather and a cowboy hat — thanked Wonder right back, and revealed that he plays harmonica on her version of "Jolene," which is featured on her new country-inspired album Cowboy Carter.

"Tonight you called me an innovator, and for that I'm very grateful," she said. "Innovation starts with a dream. But then you have to execute that dream, and that road can be very bumpy. Being an innovator is seeing what everyone believes is impossible. Being an innovator often means being criticized, which often will test your mental strength."

The 32-time Grammy winner continued, asking "all the record labels, every radio station, every award show" to be more open to innovation within the music industry, and more accepting of out-of-the-box ideas.

"My hope is that we're more open to the joy and liberation that comes from enjoying art, with no preconceived notions," she said.

The star went on to thank all those before her who had paved the way by defying "any label placed upon them," including Rosetta Tharpe, Tracy Chapman, Linda Martell, Prince, Wonder, Andre 3000, Tina Turner and Michael Jackson.

She wrapped her speech with a sweet shoutout to husband JAY-Z, whom she called "my rock [and] best friend," as well as her kids, daughter Blue Ivy, 12, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6½.

"My three beautiful children who continue to be my inspiration and my biggest blessing," she said.

Beyoncé was honored for her influence on pop culture, her various creative risks throughout her career, and her ability to “successfully transform [her] music,” per a press release.

The star's honor comes three days after the release of her ninth studio album, Act II: Cowboy Carter. Beyoncé first announced she was releasing a new LP during a Super Bowl commercial in February.

The commercial teased that the second act of Renaissance was set for release on March 29. Then, promptly after the commercial aired, the megastar shared two singles from her latest album: "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages."

Since its release, "Texas Hold 'Em" hit No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyoncé the first Black female artist to ever reach the top spot on the chart.

Along with Beyoncé's honor, Cher received this year’s Icon Award with a special musical tribute.

The show also revealed that the "Believe" artist, 77, will be honored for “her unparalleled contributions to music and pop culture for over seven decades," per a press release.

Alongside the tribute performance, Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson and Tate McRae are all taking the stage during the April 1 event.

The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards are airing live on Monday from the Dolby Theatre at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.



