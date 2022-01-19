Bewildered Biden Wonders ‘What Happened’ to Congress as Agenda Dies

Scott Bixby
·7 min read
Chip Somodevilla
Chip Somodevilla

One year ago this week, President Joe Biden promised in his inaugural address to “heal,” “repair” and “restore” a nation at war with itself—to reset a nation that had been torn apart by a cascading series of unprecedented crises.

But confronted by his administration’s stymied legislative agenda, frustrated COVID-19 response, uneven economic performance and faltering relationships with its own Democratic allies, Biden faces a different kind of reset on the eve of his second year in office: a reset of his presidency.

Calling on reporters in his first solo press conference since March 2021, Biden faced nearly two hours of questions from the White House press corps about whether he had overpromised and underdelivered on his campaign pledge to restore competent leadership in American government—and whether continually eroding public confidence in his administration indicated that he’s bordering on lame-duck territory less than a year into his term.

“I didn’t overpromise—I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, it has to acknowledge we made enormous progress,” Biden said in response to the opening question of the conference, held in the East Room of the White House. “But one of the things that I think is something that one thing I hadn’t been able to do so far, is get my Republican friends to get in the game of making things better.”

The White House pitched Wednesday’s press conference as something of a victory lap, emailing reporters copies of “FACT SHEETS” and “FAST FACTS” about the president’s first year in office and “​​a year of record progress for working families.” But the line items contained therein—“Greatest year of job creation in American history”! “Most diverse Administration in history”! “Strongest vehicle emissions standards ever”!—belied an administration that has seen two of its biggest legislative goals collapse in less than a week, and has been reduced to arguing that Biden’s underwater approval ratings are only benthic, not abyssal.

Biden Predicts Russia Will 'Move In' on Ukraine

“I think we’ve done remarkably well,” Biden said at one point, pointing to the successful inoculation of hundreds of millions of Americans since his inauguration.

Much of the blame for the perceived “competence issue,” Biden said repeatedly over the course of the conference, lies at the feet of the two other branches of American government, as well as former President Donald Trump.

“Mitch has been very clear—he’ll do anything to prevent Biden’s success,” Biden said of Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) obstruction of his legislative agenda, before pinning the refusal of Republicans to come to the table on various components of his agenda as being rooted in fear of Trumpian attacks on incumbents.

​​“Did you ever think that one man, out of office, could intimidate an entire party where they’re unwilling to take any vote contrary to what he thinks should be taken, for fear of being defeated in a primary?” Biden said.

That stunning statement—about a man who slandered a Republican rival as the son of a presidential assassin only to turn him into his staunchest ally in the Senate—was echoed elsewhere in the conference when Biden, who served six terms in the U.S. Senate, similarly pleaded naiveté when asked why he’d been unable to achieve the kind of compromise he’d promised after he won the 2020 presidential election.

“I did not anticipate that there’d be such a stalwart effort to make sure that the most important thing was that President Biden didn’t get anything done,” Biden said at one point, having apparently forgotten that Republican leadership called making his former boss a one-term president “the single most important thing we want to achieve.”

Asked how he had failed to learn the lesson that Republicans would seek to thwart his administration at nearly every turn after eight years at former President Barack Obama’s side, Biden claimed that “they weren’t nearly as obstructionist as they are now.” Repeatedly, Biden expressed genuine disbelief that elected Republicans—147 of whom voted one year ago to overturn his own election—weren’t willing to meet him halfway on issues that are popular with the American people.

“What has changed?” Biden asked rhetorically in response to a question about expanding voting access, which Republicans have largely opposed for decades. “What happened? What happened?”

But, as Biden was asked during the press conference, his administration’s most recent legislative failures are both rooted not in McConnell’s canny procedural machinations, but in his inability to get members of his own party on board with his agenda.

In one telling indication of how little control the president has over Democrats in the Senate, the man most responsible for sinking Biden’s legislative agenda took an additional step in attempting to nudge his way into the president’s limelight on Wednesday. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the “51 presidents” who Biden has semi-joked are functionally running the country, announced minutes before Biden’s press conference that he would be speaking on the Senate floor “on the importance of upholding the filibuster” in the middle of the president’s own remarks.

That intra-party conflict has extended to include frustrated Black voters and political allies—the demographic which gave Biden both the Democratic nomination and his paper-thin Senate majority—who feel betrayed by the failure of the White House to bring voting-rights legislation across the finish line. Asked about whether that feeling of betrayal was justified, Biden said that his disconnect with one of his most loyal constituencies was likely the result of his inability to be “out in the community nearly enough.”

“I’ve had their back… my entire career,” Biden said, adding that his decision not to make public pushes for two voting-rights packages until this month was a consequence of “timing.”

“Part of the problem is as well, I have not been out in the community nearly enough—I’ve been here an awful lot,” Biden said. “I find myself in a situation where I don’t get the chance to look people in the eye, because of both COVID and things that are happening in Washington, to be able to go out and do the things that I’ve always been able to do pretty well: connect with people let them take a measure of my sincerity.”

Biden insisted that he had not “given up” on voting rights or the vast economic package that have boon been torpedoed by Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), and that he was "confident we can get pieces, big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law.”

“I’m not asking for castles in the sky,” Biden said, noting that the majority of Americans supported almost all of the key provisions in his Build Back Better package. “I’m asking for practical things the American people are asking for for a long time, long time and I think we can get it done.”

Biden later admitted that it was “pretty clear” that the package would have to be split up into more digestible components, but remained confident that the bulk of it could still be passed piecemeal.

But there are only so many times that allies can throw up their hands in frustration over Senate procedure before they start to wonder whether Biden—who White House press secretary Jen Psaki has described as “a creature of the Senate”—no longer understands the chamber that he served in for nearly four decades.

“The idea that this is only a matter of ‘getting his message out there’ or ‘letting Biden be Biden’ is foolish,” a longtime Biden ally told The Daily Beast ahead of the press conference, amidst reports that the White House’s “reset” would consist of putting Biden in more contact with everyday Americans. “It is ​​literally damaging the party’s prospects of successful midterms.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Jokic has 8th triple-double, Nuggets rout Lakers, 133-96

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 17 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds for his eighth triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 133-96 on Saturday night. Rookie Bones Hyland had career highs of 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Jeff Green scored a season-high 26 points in Denver’s second straight blowout victory. All five Nuggets starters scored in double figures. The Lakers have lost three straight after winning four in a row. LeBron James had 24 points and ni

  • AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics

    Michael Jordan scores 63 points in a 135-131 double-overtime playoff loss to the Boston Celtics. Jordan broke records held by Elgin Baylor, Bob Cousy and Wilt Chamberlain. But Jordan couldn’t stop Boston from making its own bit of history. The Celtics tied a single-season league record of 33 consecutive home victories, including playoffs, set by the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949-50. Boston wound up sweeping the playoff series in three games. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story o

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills erased any doubt of who now rules the AFC East. Allen set a team playoff record with five touchdown passes, including two to Dawson Knox, and Devin Singletary ran for two scores in the first half of a 47-17 throttling of the division rival New England Patriots in a wild-card playoff game Saturday night. Allen finished 21 of 25 for 308 yards in a game Buffalo scored on each of its seven possessions that didn't end with a kneeldown. The Bi

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Kripps secures silver Crystal Globe in 2-man bobsleigh, Appiah snags monobob bronze

    Justin Kripps of Summerland, B.C., placed second in Saturday's two-man bobsleigh season finale and the overall standings while Toronto's Cynthia Appiah slid to bronze in St. Moritz, Switzerland to finish third on the monobob World Cup circuit. Kripps, the reigning two-man Olympic champion, posted a two-run time of two minutes 11.95 seconds with brakeman Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., trailing only Francesco Friedrich, who clocked 2:11.76 for his seventh win of the season. The German ran way with th

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Ottawa Senators score five times in 3rd period, rally for 6-4 victory over Oilers

    EDMONTON — Josh Norris scored a pair of goals as the Ottawa Senators erased a 3-1 third-period deficit in a 6-4 come-from-behind victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Adam Gaudette, Alex Formenton, Artem Zub and Zach Sanford also scored for the Senators (11-18-2), who have won two straight and won their first game this season when trailing after the second period. Chris Tierney had two assists. Senators starter Matt Murray stopped 33-of-37 shots. Zack Kassian, Kailer Yamamoto, Brendan Pe

  • Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range. DeVante’ Jones led Michigan with 17 points on a 7 of 16 shooting clip, and was the only Wolverine to make a 3 on 10 attempts. Jones brought the Wolverines back within six points with his jumper with 5:16 left, but from there, Illinois' Trent Frazier

  • Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After gaining so much ground during Mac Jones’ rookie season, the New England Patriots faltered at the finish. Throttled 47-17 by the Buffalo Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Saturday night, the loss showed how much progress the Patriots still need to make to close the gap on their AFC East rivals. “Losing is terrible,” Jones said. “None of us wanted to do that tonight. But there’s nothing we can do about it now. There’s a lot to look forward to and positive and lea

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Canada captain Mihir Patel scores 96 in losing cause at ICC Under-19 World Cup

    BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts And Nevis — Captain Mihir Patel scored 96 in a losing cause Saturday as Canada was beaten by 49 runs by the United Arab Emirates in their opening match at the ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup. The Emirates won the toss and elected to bat first at the Conaree Sports Club, scoring 284 runs at the expense of seven wickets in their 50 overs. Ali Naseer led the attack with 73 runs including five fours and four sixes in his 50-ball innings. Canadian bowlers Parmveer Kharoud

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.