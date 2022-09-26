Beware of unstable houses, province warns evacuees

Public Safety Minister John Hogan said Sunday, Sept. 25, residents who left their homes during hurricane Fiona’s wrath on the weekend need to wait for the OK from local authorities before returning.

“Cleanup efforts are going to start as soon as it’s reasonably safe to do so,” he said at a joint news conference with Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Elvis Loveless.

“I do want individuals to listen to their community leaders right now, certainly in Burnt Island area and Port aux Basques area where they’re still under an emergency order,” he added.

Dozens of homes were destroyed or severely damaged in the storm, with some being swept into the ocean.

The body of a 73-year-old woman who had gone missing after a wave inundated her house in Port aux Basques was found Sunday afternoon, the RCMP stated in a news release early Sunday evening.

“The weather warning has lifted, but it’s not safe necessarily to go back to your homes quite yet,” Hogan said.

“The structure could be compromised. We’ve seen houses simply blow away or be swept into the ocean, so even though your house may still be standing, it may not be safe to enter or move around as you normally would.”

Hogan said officials are on the scene and will assess the damage as soon as the conditions allow.

“As traumatic and devastating as it must be to lose a family home — some homes I’m sure have been in the family for one or two or maybe three generations, all your belongings, everything you have has been washed out to sea — we can rebuild, we can replace those things, but you can’t repair and replace a lost life. That’s the Number 1 priority and that’s always going to be the Number 1 priority.”

He couldn’t offer an estimate as to when residents can return.

“We can’t put any timelines on that. The storm only ended very, very recently and we don’t want to rush anybody back.”

Hogan said he has spoken with federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair on a couple of occasions, and confirmed the province will seek help.

“He was aware that in all likelihood we would need the assistance of the federal government, so we’ll work out the details of what that looks like over the next couple of days, as well,” he said.

Loveless said he’s unaware of any major damage to roads in the province, but crews will be busy doing repairs and clearing debris in a number of areas, including the southern Avalon. He said to expect reduced lanes in some cases.

Asked what mitigation efforts the province is taking at a time when such extreme weather events are inevitable, Hogan noted he only recently had to address severe wildfires in the central region.

He said the province has already been implementing measures to address climate change.

“It’s quite clear that we are going to need to be aware that these (events) are going to happen more often than not, and we are always going to be committed to making sure that we’re fully prepared for storm events like this in the future,” he said.

“We have a lot of roadways in this province that are close to the ocean, so we’re looking at that, to be proactive,” added Loveless.

“This year, a lot of our road construction included replacements of culverts, and these culverts are larger culverts in response to the climate change consideration of it all. So any culvert that we put back now is 30 per cent larger, and maybe even larger, depending on the roadway itself.”

Peter Jackson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram