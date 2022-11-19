Beware Text Alert Scams This Holiday Season: 4 Tips To Protect Yourself

Selena Fragassi
·5 min read
Kerkez / iStock.com
Kerkez / iStock.com

It’s the most wonderful time of the year… for scammers to take advantage of your goodwill, distraction and online shopping/deliveries. According to the AARP, nearly 75% of Americans experienced a holiday scam in 2021, which has agencies like the FBI consistently monitoring this season’s biggest frauds and alerting consumers on how to protect themselves.

See: How Much To Spend on Holiday Gifts for Teachers, Co-Workers, and Friends
Compare: 29 Careless Ways Retirees Waste Money

One of the big scams this year involve text alerts, especially those that ping on your phone to inform you that your package has shipped or there was an issue with the delivery. However, unbeknownst to you, the tracking link provided is actually malware. According to the FBI, it’s non-payment or non-delivery scams like these that end up costing Americans a total of more than $337 million during the holidays.

But there are ways to protect yourself, says cybersecurity expert Adam Levin, whose over 30 years of experience on cyber crime and fraud has lead to Wired, The Hollywood Reporter and “Good Morning America” calling on for his expertise. Levin is also co-founder of Credit.com, former Director of Consumer Affairs for the State of New Jersey and host of the chart-topping podcast What the Hack with Adam Levin that has featured a range of guests including Al Franken.

In general, Levin works with a framework he calls the “three M’s” that he advises all people follow when it comes to protecting their personal details and not succumbing to a scam, especially during the holiday season when fraud runs rampant. Those being:

  • Minimize your risk of exposure

  • Monitor to you know if you have a problem

  • Manage the damage

But if you hone in on that first “M,” you can sometimes mitigate the other two steps. To do so, Levin has some tips when it comes to holiday texting scams:

  1. If it seems illegitimate, it probably is. Trust your instincts and know that it’s highly unlikely businesses like UPS, USPS and FedEx will text you, as emails are usually a preferred method for customer communication.

  2. Don’t impulse respond. “Whenever you get an email, text or phone call, stop for a moment and think and try not to respond by impulse,” says Levin. “This is not like the old days, you can just never trust sources, so always question and always verify.”

  3. Go direct to the source. Rather than responding to a text message, find the number of your local post office or UPS branch and call them and inquire if there is an issue with your package. Or, go to the official website and enter the tracking number you received via an official email or receipt when you bought or shipped a package to see if anything appears amiss.

  4. Never click on a link in a text message. It’s almost always malware or phishing software meant to grab your personal information and use it fraudulently or sell it to a third party to do the same.

“Everyone says your Social Security number is the skeleton key to your life — I was among that group — but if you think about it, there’s something more ubiquitous than your SSN that you’ll probably never change, and that’s your cell phone number,” Levin pointed out. “People leave their number everywhere, and it opens up a huge potential for scam artists […] Our information is out there, it’s not a matter of if a breach will happen, but when because no one is too small, too irrelevant or too unimportant to be a target to a hacker.”

This is especially the case during the holiday season when scammers know you have a lot on your mind, and are waiting for packages and looking for deals. They’ll try to find any way to catch you off-guard in the moment.

“Fake delivery scams and texts proliferate during holidays because everyone is waiting on deliveries of their holiday gifts,” Levin noted, explaining how hackers operate. “Sometimes they will send out a mass message and hope they’re going to catch somebody. It costs the scammer very little to do so, so what do they care if they even get a small percentage of people responding? They still win.”

Levin said the wording scammers use that almost always catches people is, “There’s a problem with your order.” If the scammer does their guesswork right to know you bought from the company they are impersonating (or has breached your email to verify you made a purchase), this is an especially effective tactic. “Most people use Amazon or Shopify or a number of sites, so when you get anything that looks like it’s coming from that business, it might seem authentic. [The scammer captures] your attention with the idea that ‘there’s a problem’ — they know if they do, they have a good chance of getting you to try to click on a link or open an attachment,” Levin warned.

Explore: 6 Money Scams To Avoid
Geek Squad Email Scam: What Is It and How To Avoid It

One way to attack the problem when it happens is to change your number. But if you understandably don’t want to change your number (and most of us never will, to Levin’s point), he said you can establish a Google number and start giving that out to anyone but personal contacts to help protect yourself. As well, if you think your information may have been compromised, you can visit the website Have I Been Pwned to see if your contact (also including e-mail) has been part of a breach and find details for how to circumvent it.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Beware Text Alert Scams This Holiday Season: 4 Tips To Protect Yourself

Latest Stories

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Commanders settle with Md. over season-ticket holders' money

    The Washington Commanders have agreed to return security deposits to former season ticket holders and pay a $250,000 penalty in a settlement with the state of Maryland. The team has 30 days to return fans’ deposits as part of the arrangement announced Friday by Maryland Attorney Brian E. Frosh after he accused it of violating the state's Consumer Protection Act. "For many years, the Commanders kept money that was not theirs. It belongs to their customers,” Frosh said in a statement. “Today’s set

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Dolphins clicking on all sides as they head into their bye

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Chance to work with Fields was big draw for Bears' Eberflus

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Matt Eberflus saw the tantalizing potential in Justin Fields. The chance to unlock it was a big draw in accepting the Chicago Bears' coaching job in January. “When you’re looking at different types of places to go, you take spots for that reason,” Eberflus said Monday. “The No. 1 spot you look at is quarterback. You study and look at that and I loved what I saw. "I’m loving what I’m seeing even more since I’ve been here for this amount of time.” What he is witnessing app

  • NFL road trip: Beyond Germany, league eyes Spain, France

    MUNICH (AP) — The NFL wants to keep its European tour going now that Germany has joined Britain in hosting games. Spain and France are atop the league's wish list as it continues to look internationally for revenue growth. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday at Allianz Arena — a first for Germany as part of a four-year deal that the league hopes will extend long-term. London has hosted regular-season games since 2007. Beyond Germany, which could also get additional

  • McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcome Ja Morant's 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four games, was 7 of 13 from long range to help make up for Zion Williamson's scoring absence with the star forward out with a bruised right foot. The Pelicans led 89-87 after three quarters and opened the fourth with a 15-4 ru

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Herdman always believed Canada belonged at World Cup. Now an entire country does too

    John Herdman believed when virtually no one else did. Canada was going to the World Cup in 2022. That was the message at his first camp in charge, in March 2018 in Murcia, Spain. "He told us the goal in that very first meeting — which was to qualify for the World Cup. He said it then and there," said Toronto FC midfielder Jonathan Osorio. "He had the vision long before anybody else did. Nobody there was thinking about 2026. We were all focused on the next thing right in front of us — which was t

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Cowboys know run defense is weak link, struggle to find fix

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia