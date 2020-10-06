Beware the ‘liking gap’, write a letter: how to keep friends close through the pandemic

When Jude Gidney’s drumming group moved online, it wasn’t quite moving to the same beat. Same as her choir. “Online, you get delays and it doesn’t work very well,” says Gidney, who runs community groups in the Oldham area. But it didn’t matter too much. “Just being there and seeing the others, that was the main thing. The social side of it was a lot stronger than the actual playing of the music. In fact, I think I’ve got to know them better.”

Many of us took stock of our friendships this year. “As well as reinforcing some incredible bonds and perhaps bringing new people into your life, who surprised you with their support, it’s also highlighted which friendships it is probably time to let go of,” says Caroline Millington, author of The Friendship Formulas. The pandemic has influenced the way we maintain – and form – our friendships. Zoom has become a part of everyday life; there are limits on the number of attendees at a gathering; self-isolation feels never far away; people you thought were good friends may have drifted, while once-unknown neighbours and local acquaintances may have been usurped by one-unknown neighbours and local acquaintances who have become a vital support system.

Being at home more has reduced the potential for new connections we once would have made in the workplace. “It’s a lot harder to put yourself out there right now,” says Marisa G Franco, a psychologist, friendship expert and author of a forthcoming book on the subject. “We have a tendency to like people we’re more familiar with. If we’ve been more exposed to people, in any sort of environment, then over time we come to like them more, even if we don’t actually engage with them. Continuous interaction primes us to be friends with one another.”

The pandemic has allowed some people to rekindle old friendships that were on the back burner, says Hilda Burke, a psychologist who works in London. “I’ve noticed in my clients that lockdown has given them more time to reconnect with friends they’d usually only speak to a couple of times a year,” she notes. Franco says that most of us lose friends, “not because we don’t like each other, but because we get busy and things just fizzle out”. Seeking out old friends feels easy because you already have shared trust, and know you like each other. This can also be a great time to develop acquaintances into real friendships, she says. “There are probably people that you would like to be closer to. Reaching out and asking for a virtual coffee or a walk is a really good idea right now.”

It can take 50 hours together to go from acquaintance to casual friend, and more than 200 to become close friends

It can feel like a risk, but Franco says it’s worth it. “People who initiate are less likely to be lonely over time and they’re more likely to be satisfied in their relationships. People assume that if the other person is not initiating with me, then they’re not interested. But everybody’s afraid of rejection.” She points to a study published in the journal Psychological Science in 2018 that highlighted a “liking gap” – that we tend to underestimate how much someone we have interacted with likes us. “The more self-critical we are, the more likely we are to underestimate how much someone likes us.”

And if you do get rejected? “I like to think of it as a misattunement rather than ‘they don’t like me’,” says Franco. “They could have social anxiety, they could be overwhelmed with work or whatever is going on in their lives. It’s important to take pride in yourself for the process and not the outcome. If you ask them to hang out, you are successful, because you have built your skills of initiating, and you make it more likely in the long run that you are going to be able to make friends.”

The past few months have also raised new areas of anxiety – are you the only person in the world who hasn’t been invited to a Zoom quiz? Why were you not included in that “rule of six” group that met up the other day? “We can build up a lot of reasons why we’re being left out and often they’re not valid,” says Burke. It may be that your friends know you hate quizzes (or online pottery groups, or musicals watchalongs), she points out. “Why not create something of your own to invite them to? People, when they host a party, are often repaying invitations, so maybe you haven’t been proactive. It usually has nothing to do with them not wanting us there.”

