Beware the ‘ghostliners’: people who downplay Britain’s slavery shame and mute calls for justice

Kris Manjapra
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA</span>
Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA

In Jesus College, Cambridge, an ornate marble monument to the college’s benefactor, Tobias Rustat, an influential 17th-century trafficker of enslaved Africans, towers above the chapel nave. In 2019, Jesus’s faculty and students decided the Rustat memorial should be relocated to a new space on campus as part of an exhibit on slavery and colonialism. But a few dons and an organised group of college alumni vehemently opposed their plan. The former Spectator editor, Charles Moore, described the relocation as an act of “cancellation” that would imperil “education, religion, built heritage, history and the rule of law”.

When faced with attempts to confront the causes of institutional racism in Britain, conservatives often resort to one key strategy. I call this strategy “ghostlining”. It is a technique long used by the ruling classes that frames public debates in ways that sideline the experience of the oppressed and silence calls for social justice. Ghostlining employs a one-two punch: first, disavow the ongoing effects of slavery, colonialism and racism; and second, play the benefactor and the victim at the same time. Ghostlining removes the experience of the oppressed from the focus of discussion, and instead reframes the debate around the interests of a ruling elite.

The backlash to the relocation of this ornate slab bore all the hallmarks of ghostlining: a small group, supported by reactionary high-profile opinion-makers, sought to deny the reality of institutional racism and then cast themselves as victims of zealous revisionism. For the foreseeable future, Rustat remains in place (a judge representing the Church of England, which possesses jurisdiction over Jesus’ chapel, rejected the relocation plan in March this year). But opinion continues to turn against that decision. In April, the Church of England’s racial justice commission lambasted the court’s ruling. Sonita Alleyne, the Barbados-born master of Jesus College, called the judge’s decision “offensive”.

Much like leaders at the National Trust and Glasgow University, who are trying to expose their institutions’ involvement in slavery, those who attempted to remove the memorial drew energy from the reparative justice movement. This movement recognises that racial inequalities are rooted in unfinished histories of colonial plunder and oppression. It seeks to remake our social institutions in order to end these persistent inequalities.

It may be strange to think of this all unfolding at a place like Jesus College, which forms part of an ancient and elite university. Yet many institutions that were beneficiaries of slavery and colonialism have become ground zero for a broader struggle over ongoing injustices that stem from Britain’s colonial past.

Indeed, Jesus College has set the bar by formally recognising the harm caused by its involvement in colonisation and enslavement, and has returned its Benin bronze cockerel to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments. Under the guidance of Alleyne, the college has also changed its outreach strategy to significantly increase the number of students admitted from diverse backgrounds. The college’s Legacy of Slavery Working Party is now drawing up plans to redress the psychological and emotional toll of slavery and the effects of institutional racism on its Black students, staff and faculty.

The right has already geared up to mount a counteroffensive. Looking back at the pattern of ghostlining that runs through Britain’s recent history shows that in the long term, this approach simply doesn’t work. The rightwing backlash to the visionary African Reparations Movement in the 1990s looked and sounded a lot like our present-day “culture war”. Led by the Labour MP Bernie Grant, this movement requested that the government redistribute wealth to African-descended communities and that British museums return plundered African artefacts to their rightful homes. It demanded significant investment in the arts, education and media to confront the psychological harm caused by racial discrimination against Black communities. Crucially, it demanded a radical remaking of education, health, housing and legal policies to abolish institutional racism.

When Anthony Gifford, a senior barrister who collaborated with this movement, raised the question of reparations in the House of Lords in 1996, he was met with a backlash. One peer suggested that the reparations movement made Britain the victim of a false narrative, and that the British government in fact played an honourable part in suppressing the slave trade. Another said that African people are “immensely forgiving” and that demands for reparations “go against” their nature.

It was the ghostlining playbook in action: deny history, perform as the hero and play the victim of false attacks. And it shut down discussion of reparations in the House of Lords (the topic has rarely been mentioned in the chamber since then). But attempts to ghostline such demands for progress only ensure these demands recur with renewed potency. In recent years, Lloyds of London and the Bank of England have issued apologies for their role in the atrocities of slavery; meanwhile, institutions such as the Horniman museum in London are developing plans to turn over looted cultural artefacts to African nations. These changes have happened because the tide of opinion is shifting. People are tired of ghostlining, and want institutions to confront racism at its root.

Jesus College is just one part of a larger movement of reparations struggles. In Britain, the newly established Black Equity Organisation focuses on changing policies and judicial processes that harm Black Britons. The Stop the Maangamizi campaign organises grassroots community mobilisation for reparations. There are growing demands to “decolonize the curriculum” in schools, colleges and universities, while a number of British universities, including Glasgow, Bristol and Manchester, are proposing concrete initiatives. Glasgow University in 2019 announced its intention to work with the University of the West Indies on reparative justice initiatives.

Bernie Grant, in his famous 1993 speech, Reparations or Bust, posed the big questions: “What sort of reparations do we need? Why do we need them? Are we entitled to it? People ask all these questions.” Reactionaries hoped then, as they do today, that these questions would be discredited in public discourse and avoided in policy debates. Yet their fury merely publicises and promotes the cause.

  • Kris Manjapra is professor of history at Tufts University and author of Black Ghost of Empire: The Long Death of Slavery and the Failure of Emancipation

  • Do you have an opinion on the issues raised in this article? If you would like to submit a letter of up to 300 words to be considered for publication, email it to us at guardian.letters@theguardian.com

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • This Ontario man's flag was raised at an Olympic protest in 1976. It's now in Ukraine as a symbol of defiance

    From Montreal to Ukraine by way of northern Ontario, a flag used in an anti-Russian protest at the 1976 Olympics is being used again as a symbol of resistance, this time for Day of the National Flag celebrations in Ukraine. Danylo Myhal, who was born and raised in the Thunder Bay area and lives in the nearby small town of Lappe, has roots in Ukraine and has had the flag since 1972. But it was four years later that the flag, and Myhal himself, found themselves on the international stage, during a

  • Canadian golf legend Lorie Kane shoots for good time at final CP Women's Open

    Satisfied with her range session, the right-handed Lorie Kane grabbed a wedge, turned around and hit a few balls from the left side. She duffed one and shanked another. Then, after a quick regroup, she went at it again, finally making solid contact on a couple more. With that, Kane exited range left to applause from a group of fans watching. "Pardon the expression, but come hell or high water, I'm going to have fun," Kane said at a press conference on Wednesday. Kane, the 57-year-old four-time L

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • CP Women's Open hopefully a boost to struggling Ottawa tourism

    OTTAWA — Golf phenom Brooke Henderson may be what Ottawa's tourism industry needs to revitalize its flagging numbers. Henderson, from nearby Smiths Falls, Ont., is the star attraction at this week's CP Women's Open at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. The most successful professional golfer in Canadian history, Henderson hopes that the LPGA Tour event can help the tourism sector in the nation's capital recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Hopefully just lots and lots of people come out a

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • Timbers down Sounders 2-1 to win Cascadia Cup

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastian Blanco scored the go-ahead goal early in the second half and the Portland Timbers won the Cascadia Cup with a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Friday night. The Cascadia Cup is a three-way competition between the Timbers, Sounders and the Vancouver Whitecaps. It was created by supporters of all three clubs before they joined MLS. The Timbers needed a win or draw to claim the title for the first time since 2017. Dairon Asprilla converted a penalty kick for

  • Canada back on top of the women's hockey world, but work continues to stay there

    Canada's women's hockey team starts the world championship remembering the words of a man who climbed Mount Everest twice. Jamie Clarke, a Canadian adventurer who reached the top of the world's highest mountain in 1997 and 2010, spoke to the women's team twice in the weeks leading up to February's Olympic Games in Beijing where the Canadian women reclaimed gold. "He talked about conquering Mount Everest. One of his messages was, you're only on top for a split second," head coach Troy Ryan said.

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s

  • Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

    TORONTO — Following a one-week hiatus, linebacker Henoc Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. And although the games are important to both teams, Muamba said it's not as if