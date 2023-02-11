Beware, England – underestimate Italy and you will be humiliated

Ange Capuozzo celebrates - Angelo Carconi/Shutterstock

The jeopardy so vital to the Six Nations tends to evaporate whenever England play Italy. It is not just that all 29 meetings between the nations have gone the way of the red rose, but that most have ended in unseemly shellackings. Think back to the 80-23 scoreline at Twickenham in 2001, or the four tries scored by Chris Ashton en route to a 59-13 romp a decade later. You would no sooner bet on an upset in this fixture than you would on Steve Borthwick joining in James Haskell’s half-time DJ set. And yet maybe, just maybe, the mother of all upsets is nigh.

Remarkably, Italy arrive for this clash with a superior record to the hosts over their past five Tests. A thumping of Samoa, followed by a statement victory over the Wallabies and an almighty scare of the French, kindles hope that they will not flatter to deceive once more.

We have been here before with Gli Azzurri, of course. In 2021, wing Jamie Elliott warned England not to underestimate an “unpredictable” Italy, only for the visitors to ship 41 points. But this time, the balance of power has shifted appreciably.

Jack Willis goes over to score an England try against Italy - Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Where Italy appear reinvigorated through Ange Capuozzo, their brilliant young full-back, England have seldom looked so vulnerable. One reason, of course, is the delicate task of transition, as Borthwick seeks to settle on a regular starting XV. The time he has to do so is not indefinite, with the strain of defeat by Scotland already starting to show. The head coach has been scrupulously diplomatic with journalists so far, but his patience finally frayed when asked a couple of times if he felt the pressure was building. “I think I’ve already answered that question,” he snapped.

Even the bookmakers sense that an England procession is not, for once, a foregone conclusion. For this match four years ago, you would have needed to wager £150 to win a single pound on a home win. Now the odds have shortened to 10-1 on, with England’s defence such a worry that Duhan van der Merwe was able to scythe through the middle to score from 60 yards out. Capuozzo, fresh from a try of dazzling opportunism in the five-point loss to France, is relishing the chance of a repeat.

Ange Capuozzo scores a try against France - Getty Images/Silvia Lore

Ellis Genge stressed that the dynamism of Italy’s opening performance had not gone unnoticed. “I think everyone was reasonably shocked at how close the result was,” the loosehead said. “Italy had their opportunities. There are always articles about whether they should be replaced in the Six Nations by Georgia. But they have really shown their worth in the last few matches. They’re no mugs, are they?”

He extolled the virtues of the Italian front row, anchored by two Premiership props in Danilo Fischetti, of London Irish, and Saracens’ Marco Riccioni. Borthwick was at pains, too, to emphasise the extent of his opponents’ improvements in every department. “I see a very good team,” he said. “One with pace in the back three, plus a back row that is fiercely competitive at the breakdown. Italy are a team who have grown over a number of years, and who have used the World Cup cycle to bring players through. All we can do is work to improve ourselves.”

It is instinctive for any coach – especially one still in his first month at international level – to caution against underestimating what might, on paper, seem a mismatch. But these are truly high stakes for Borthwick. To start the post-Eddie Jones era with back-to-back home defeats would be unthinkable. All the public goodwill, so palpable in the aftermath of losing the Calcutta Cup, would melt away into the Twickenham night.

Steve Borthwick oversees England training - Getty Images/Clive Rose

As such, Borthwick’s team selection is resolutely no-nonsense. At last, England give the impression of having a well-balanced midfield, with the 10-12-13 combination of Owen Farrell, Ollie Lawrence and Henry Slade suggesting just the right mixture of athleticism and brawn, left foot and right foot, speed and power. It represents an attack that would, in any normal year, give Italy nightmares.

But despite England’s traditional superiority, scoring 720 points to Italy’s 190, Genge perceives little prospect of another marmalising. “Test rugby is so close at the moment, you don’t really see anyone pounding anyone else,” he said. “At tier one, it’s about small margins, where you have to pound the rock, get up the pitch and take your opportunities.”

Italy have been known to resort to cynical tactics in an effort to change the course of history. In 2017, they infamously sought to remove the ruck from the equation, a piece of chicanery that so enraged Eddie Jones that he likened it to Trevor Chappell bowling underarm. Genge, sharing Borthwick’s desperation to ignite this Six Nations campaign, insisted that England would be ready for anything.

“I would be worried if we don’t motivate ourselves, to be honest,” he said, as he contemplated the effect of a febrile Twickenham crowd. “If we are not trying to win, and are relying on the fans to give us the energy, we are probably not in the right spot. It is brilliant to have lots of noise but it is not something we are necessarily relying on. We have got to find our own fire.”

Win, and England will light the flame. Anything else, and they will be back on the road to perdition.