Beware the dangers of the mail-order mattress

Ordering a mattress through the mail is all the rage right now.

All sorts of brands advertise the simplicity of transforming your sleeping habits with a new one, which arrives in a very large box then expands slowly to bring you all of the comfy goodness of a regular mattress with none of the hassle.

There is one problem with it, though. Once you’ve gotten your mattress out of the box, it’s typically wrapped in plastic, and it can be a challenge to undo all of that.

TikTok user carla.trimble experienced that struggle firsthand.

She shared footage of herself attempting to free the mattress from its plastic shackles using a knife — and it unrolled from its packaging so forcefully that it knocked her over.

“The tenth video in your camera roll is the reason your parents are disappointed in you,” the audio playing over the video said. “I agree with them.”

Commenters were baffled by her mistake.

“Did you stab yourself???” one user asked, making an excellent point that at the end of the video the knife was nowhere to be found.

“Is she still alive?” another questioned.

“I was in the middle of a meltdown when I watched this and it actually made my day,” a third wrote.

Thankfully, carla.trimble confirmed that she’s doing just fine in the comments.

There are two key lessons to be learned here.

The first is that it’s always better to follow the instructions when handling your new merchandise — and on that note, you shouldn’t whip out a knife unless you’ve been told to do so.

The second is that if you’re going to do something ridiculous, make sure you are recording. In fact, that’s the most important rule of the internet.

