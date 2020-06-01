Los Angeles City & County Set Third Night Of Curfew To Begin At 6 PM; Beverly Hills & Santa Monica Already On Lockdown – Update

Click here to read the full article.

3RD UPDATE, 4:10 PM: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti confirms that the city and county’s curfew indeed do begin at 6 p.m., not 5 p.m. as the county’s cellphone alerts had said.

2ND UPDATE, 3:37 PM: The County of Los Angeles just moved up the start time of its curfew tonight to 5 p.m. PT. Alerts were received on smartphones around the county. Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn noted that the countywide 5 p.m. curfew supersedes those for local cities in L.A. County:

Note: If the @CountyofLA curfew is stricter than a local curfew order, the county curfew supersedes it. Ex. If your local curfew starts at 8 p.m., the 6:00 p.m. County curfew supersedes it; if the local order is 4:00 p.m, the local order stands. — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) June 1, 2020





UPDATED, 12 PM: The city and county of Los Angeles will be under curfew again tonight.

Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office just announced that the City of Angels is locking down for a third night in a row in response to unrest following protests over the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis cop last week.

Both curfews are set to start at 6 p.m. PT and last until 6 a.m. Tuesday. National Guard troops have been deployed throughout the city, but primary enforcement still is in the hands of the LAPD.

“The focus needs to stay on taking down systemic racism and ending senseless violence against Black men and women — and we can’t let a small number of people hijack that movement by putting lives in danger and destroying property,” Garcetti said Monday, not long after getting off a remote roundtable with former Vice President Joe Biden and the mayors of Chicago, Atlanta and St. Paul. “We are keeping the curfew in place tonight to protect everyone’s safety and help our first responders keep the peace.”

The announcement that America’s second-largest city will go into curfew again comes just hours after L.A. County cities Santa Monica and Beverly Hills said they too would have another night of lockdown. The local entertainment industry hubs of Culver City, Burbank also will be under curfew tonight, as will Glendale.

PREVIOUSLY, 10:15 AM: After a wild weekend of protests and looting, the cities of Beverly Hills and Santa Monica will start going under curfew at 1 p.m. local time today.

In both Westside cities, the curfews kick at 1 p.m. for the business districts and go citywide at 4 p.m. Beverly Hills also extended its curfew through Tuesday, noting that it “prohibits anyone from being upon public streets, alleys, parks or any public place.”

Santa Monica’s Big Blue Bus service will be suspended at noon today until at least Tuesday morning.

The curfew in nearby Culver City, home of Sony, Amazon Studios and other entertainment companies, will begin at 4 p.m. today. Some looting was reported there Sunday, but it was not nearly as widespread. CityBus service will be halted at 8 p.m.

No word yet as to whether Mayor Eric Garcetti will issue a curfew for Los Angeles today, but one is expected.

Protesters and agitators targeted Rodeo Drive on Saturday as the famed tony street trended on Twitter and people were encouraged to go there to protest the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

“This has been a difficult weekend in our city” Beverly Hills Mayor Lester Friedman said in a robocall sent to residents Sunday night. “Thousands of protesters marched through our streets to call attention to the devastating circumstances surrounding the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd. Sadly, there were multiple incidents of vandalism. Several stores, buildings and public art pieces were damaged. This will not be tolerated in our city. It’s unfortunate that the message of the peaceful protesters has been diminished by criminal behavior.”

Santa Monica was the scene of large peaceful protests along with widespread vandalism and looting on Sunday. Police used teargas and fired rubber bullets at protesters near the pier around 4:30 p.m. as civil unrest engulfed the city and looting happened nearby. The Santa Monica Place shopping center was hit, as were several businesses on 4th Street and elsewhere. Police Chief Cynthia Renaud says more than 400 arrests Sunday.

Mayor Pro Tem Terry O’Day said late Sunday: “This has been a gut-wrenching day in Santa Monica. Our top priority remains the personal safety of everyone in our community. We are thankful that no critical injuries have occurred. We have had a great deal of property damage caused by opportunistic looters. We have the support of every law enforcement agency in Southern California and are restoring sanity to our streets. Stay at home. You are safest there.”

Protesters faced police and dozens of business were looted or vandalized.

To ensure the continued safety of the Beverly Hills community, the City is again imposing two curfews from 6/1 until 6/2 from 1 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. in business districts and Citywide from 4 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. pic.twitter.com/8LyUPduWtn — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) June 1, 2020





Santa Monica is beginning to get a handle on the impacts of today’s events. With the arrival of the National Guard a few hours ago, we have remained focused on securing the City & restoring order. The curfew in #SantaMonica begins 6/1 @ 1PM for business districts & 4PM citywide. pic.twitter.com/rVBGvludIT — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) June 1, 2020





City News Service contributed to this report.

