Beverly Hills Issues Emergency Order Banning Protests In Residential Areas At Night

No justice, no peace. And no Beverly Hills.

The City of Beverly Hills issued an emergency order Saturday night that bans public gatherings of more than 10 people in residential areas between 9 PM and 8 AM

The order will remain in place until further notice to “preserve the peace and tranquility of residential areas,” according to the statement.

The action apparently stems from a June 12 demonstration by a group called “Occupy,” which staged a protest in an unspecified residential area from 10 PM until 1 AM. The group used “bullhorns and amplified music” to disrupt the tranquility of the neighborhood.

The June 12 protest followed looting that took place on May 30 in the city, including in its toney Rodeo Drive shopping district. A local emergency was issued then.

Last night’s order bans gatherings of more than 10 people between 9 PM and 8 AM. People who disobey will be subject to arrest on misdemeanor charges.

Silent gatherings, including candlelight vigils and other private gatherings, are exempt from the order.

