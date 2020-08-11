Beverly Hills Home With Celeb-Centric Pedigree Asks $3.4 Million

A Beverly Hills home leased by scores of Hollywood A-Listers is now on the market for $3.395 million. And, if the walls could talk, this home, which last sold in 2008 for $2.3 million, would certainly have some tantalizing tales to tell.

Could good vibes be the reason that so many celebs, including Anne Hathaway, Rihanna and Catherine Zeta Jones, have leased it for short terms stays in Tinseltown? Possibly, because by Hollywood’s typically grandiose standards, the home is modest, pleasant and practical rather than spellbinding and spectacular. A midcentury post and beam spread, built in 1957 and extensively remodeled in 2018 as a chic oasis of peace and tranquility, the house seems to have provided a hefty dose of good luck to Anne Hathaway. The 2013 “Les Misérable” Oscar-winner rented it while she filmed “Alice in Wonderland,” during which time, she met her husband and received an Academy Award nomination for the Jonathan Demme drama “Rachel Getting Married.” However, the more probable reason for the property’s A-lister love is likely far less mystical. It’s located in a quiet, scenic part of Beverly Hills that’s close enough to be next to all of the bustling L.A. action without the hassle of long, difficult commutes into West Hollywood and Rodeo Drive. The convenient location may have had something to do with why Rihanna leased the house for her family while her niece, Majesty, was born at nearby Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

Tucked into a little-known and very private cul-de-sac in the mansion-strewn mountains behind the ever-chic Beverly Hills Hotel, the private and secure residence includes an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and white oak hardwood floors that give the space a relaxed vibe. There’s also three custom fireplaces, nine skylights and enough glass to grow tomatoes in the living room, if you so desired. The sleekly appointed kitchen features luxury designer appliances and marble-like porcelain counters, while a media lounge features a wet bar with wine fridge and a unique, semi-circular sunken “conversation pit” with built-in banquette seating and a TV-surmounted fireplace. Both the master bedroom and one of the guest bedrooms feature walls of glass that look out on the verdant, Zen-like gardens, while the third bedroom is situated on the lower level with a private entrance that makes it ideal for guests or as a separate office.

Coupled with a koi pond and easy-maintenance faux grass, a retreat-like ambiance engulfs the premise, which also include a free-form swimming pool and a 50-foot waterfall that can be seen from just about every room of the house.

The listing is held by Juliet Zacarias of Sotheby’s International Realty.

