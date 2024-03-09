In Beverly Hills, an Extravagant William Hefner-Designed Mansion Sells for a Discounted $30 Million

Almost four years after it first hit the market with an aggressive $40 million asking price—and was floated for rent along the way at a pricey $165,000 per month—luxury developer Adnan Sen of Sen Properties has officially sold his Hollywood Regency-inspired spec mansion in Beverly Hills for $30 million, still easily one of the priciest residential real estate deals inked in 90210 over the past few months.

Per The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the sale, the buyer is real estate investor David Nagel—the CEO of Decron Properties, which has apartment, office and retail holdings in Arizona, California and Washington—and his wife Marnie, who forked over around $21 million more than Sen paid for the 1940s estate almost eight years ago, before it was leveled and rebuilt by noted architect William Hefner.

A fireside living room is lined with majestic arched windows and glass pocketing doors spilling out to the park-like grounds.

Hidden securely behind gates, on a corner parcel spanning almost three-quarter acres, the au courant spread was completed in 2020. Known as Laurel House, the property includes a main house and detached guesthouse—for a total of nine bedrooms and 14 baths in almost 16,000 square feet of modern European-style living space imbued with chic neutral and black interiors.

Among the main-level highlights: a double-height foyer displaying a statement-making staircase, which flows to formal living and dining rooms spotlighted by large expanses of glass spilling outdoors. A fireside family room connects to the gourmet kitchen, which is outfitted with marble countertops, an eat-in island, top-tier stainless appliances, a windowed breakfast area and secondary catering kitchen; and elsewhere are two offices, plus a cozy den with a fireplace and wet bar.

The 12-seat movie theater sits adjacent to a billiards room.

An opulent upstairs master retreat comes complete with a fireplace, dual balconies, designer closets and a pair of baths sporting soaking tubs and other spa-like amenities, while the lower level is decked out with a “glam room,” 12-seat movie theater flanked by a billiards area and wet bar, glass-encased wine cellar with a tasting room and gym equipped with an infrared sauna.

Outdoors, the private and grassy grounds are laced with mature trees and gardens, and host an eye-catching pool and spa with built-in seating, as well as an open-air cabana warmed by a fireplace, a barbecue setup, fire-pit, and several lounging and entertaining vignettes. There’s also a gallery-style garage that can accommodate up to 10 vehicles.

The listing was held by Pate Stevens of The Agency; Dustin Nicholas and Jackie Feldmar-Cohenca of Nicholas Property Group repped the buyers.

Click here for more photos of Laurel House.

Laurel House Beverly Hills

