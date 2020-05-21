So, is Beverly Hills Cop 4 actually happening on Netflix?

Photo credit: Paramount

From Digital Spy

Beverly Hills Cop 4 has been in various stages of development for almost two decades, so is the fourth movie in the popular Eddie Murphy series ever going to happen?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Currently, it looks like the answer is a tentative yes, but we've been here before.

In 2006, Beverly Hills Cop 4 was announced with Lorenzo di Bonaventura taking over from Jerry Bruckheimer as producer, with Murphy set to work with the new producer on the movie and Brett Ratner signing on as director.

But come 2011, that version of the fourth movie was shelved in favour of a Beverly Hills Cop TV show centred on Axel's son, with Murphy taking on a producer role.

Photo credit: Paramount

"None of the movie scripts were right; it was trying to force the premise. If you have to force something, you shouldn't be doing it. It was always a rehash of the old thing. It was always wrong," Murphy explained of the change in direction for the series.



A pilot episode for the TV series was filmed with Brandon T Jackson as Axel's son Aaron, but CBS opted not to pick it up for a series and every other TV network followed suit, so it was back to the drawing board.

It was then announced that Bruckheimer was back on board for a new Beverly Hills Cop movie, to be directed by Ratner and with Murphy returning as Axel Foley.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol writers Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec were hired to write the script and the movie even got a release date: March 25, 2016. But of course that date came and went without the movie being released.

Photo credit: Paramount

Again, Murphy hinted at the problems with that movie were that they weren't able to get the right script for it: "I'm not doing a shitty movie just to make some paper. The shit got to be right."

Enter Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who signed on as co-directors, replacing Ratner, in June 2016.

Since then, the duo have had the time to make their Hollywood debut with Bad Boys for Life. The development of that sequel seems rapid compared to the delays with Beverly Hills Cop 4 though.

Story continues

We hadn't heard anything else about the planned fourth movie until October 2019, when Murphy told Collider that the plan was to shoot the sequel after he'd finished Coming 2 America.

Photo credit: Paramount

And the big news came in November as Paramount signed a deal with Netflix to make Beverly Hills Cop 4 with Murphy reprising his role (of course) and Bruckheimer on board as producer.

There's even an option for a fifth movie if the sequel proves a hit, but let's not get too ahead of ourselves right now.

We're still waiting to hear who they choose as a writer for the fourth movie, but El Arbi and Fallah confirmed to Digital Spy that they're still "involved" with the movie and gave an update.

"There's a screenwriter now on it that's going to try to write a first draft, or a first treatment at least with the story," explained El Arbi.

"So we're going to see what the first version will be, but we're very excited and hope that we can work with another icon like Eddie Murphy."

Photo credit: Paramount

Given that the delays before were largely down to not having the right script, there's no guarantee that the movie will happen now just because there's a new screenwriter on board.

But it's certainly a promising sign, especially with a big hitter like Netflix working on it too.

As for when Beverly Hills Cop 4 might be released (providing it gets the right script), it's hard to imagine it arriving any earlier than late 2021 and could more likely be in 2022, given that all movie production has been delayed.

So the wait isn't over yet by any means for fans – it just might be a bit closer to the end of the wait.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.



Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like