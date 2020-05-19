Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green breaks silence on split from Megan Fox

Photo credit: JB Lacroix - Getty Images

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green has confirmed his split from Megan Fox, saying that he doesn't want to talk about the end of their 10-year marriage "anymore".

Brian and Megan first began dating back in 2004, and reconciled after a brief split six years later. The couple married in 2010, but the Transformers actress filed for divorce in 2015, before requesting a dismissal in 2019.

Addressing their on-off – and then some – relationship, Brian told listeners of his podcast With Brian Austin Green that they will always be friends and will remain "united" for their three children together.

The actor admitted that he was initially "shocked and upset" to learn that Fox wanted to separate, but respected that "it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt" (via E! News).

Recalling the moment they called time on their relationship, Brian told listeners: "[Megan] said, 'You know, I realised while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me.'

"I was shocked and I was upset about it, but I can't be upset at her, and I wasn't upset at her because that's... she didn't ask to feel that way, it wasn't a choice she made, that's the way she honestly felt."

After dismissing any cheating rumours, Austin Green went on: "She's always been honest with me and I've always been honest with her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family, what we have built is really cool and really special.



"So we decided let's make sure we don't lose that. That no matter what, we're always friends with each other and we [put on] a united front with the kids."

Choosing to remain philosophical about the couple's latest split, the 90210 original later added that they were simply no longer walking a path "together".

"Paths just kind of separate sometimes," he said.

