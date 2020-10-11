Beverly Hills, 90210 cast remember Luke Perry on his birthday

Everett Collection

Gone but not forgotten.

Tributes are pouring in from the stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 in memory of their former castmate Luke Perry on what would've been his 54th birthday. Perry suffered a massive stroke on Feb. 27 that left him on life support, but he never recovered. He died surrounded by his family on March 4, 2019, at the age of 52.

Perry was dubbed a teen heartthrob in the 1990s for his portrayal of too cool Dylan McKay on the hit Aaron Spelling series following the lives of high school students from West Beverly Hills High School. Although the core group of teens on the series dated around, Dylan's greatest love was Kelly Taylor, portrayed by Jennie Garth.

"Forever in my heart," Garth captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Perry.

Tori Spelling, who played Donna Martin on the long-running series, remembered Perry by sharing a photo of herself and one of her children while reflecting on how delicate life is.

"Lazy Sunday with family... some downtime today gives me a pause for reflection," Spelling posted on Sunday. "Grateful to my family and extended family. Loving on them hard right now. And, doesn’t feel right not to mention that today is our brother Luke’s bday. Thinking about him and missing him. But, that’s every day. So grateful he got to meet my littlest Beau and snuggle him when he was a babe."

Spelling's character dated and later married the school's DJ, David Silver, portrayed by Brian Austin Green. He shared a throwback photo of himself and Perry from the height of the show's popularity.

"Happy Birthday, brother!! Love You," he said.

Related content: