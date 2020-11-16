I'm A Celebrity's Beverley Callard keeps campers fit with workout

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!’s Beverley Callard treated her fellow campmates to a free workout.

The 63-year-old Coronation Street star - who released a successful fitness video in the 90s - got the other celebs warmed up in the chilly castle in North Wales with a funky chicken dance after breakfast on their first morning in camp.

Paralympic javelin thrower Hollie Arnold started by urging the celebs to get moving, and Callard quickly joined in - leading her fellow campers in The Timewarp from The Rocky Horror Picture Show, the Saturday Night Fever dance and a funky chicken move.

Afterwards Callard told the Telegraph cameras: “I just thought it would be fun to do a bit of a fun to do a bit of a warm up dance and just be silly.”

She told 30-year-old Radio 1 DJ Jordan North: “I love fitness. I have done it for 40-odd-years. I still teach it...

“I did video first. First one I sold 800,000 copies. The first one - Heat, the film with Al Pacino and Robert De Niro was at Number One and my video was at Number Two.”

North was impressed and added: “I think my mum had your video. I remember it!”

Callard also helped Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard to clean out the toilet.

She later joked: Nine other bums going on that loo…best not to think about it. AJ emptied the privy, I helped a bit, you know it’s the first day so won’t be that bad. As time goes on, with the beans and rice, it’s not going to be a pleasant job.”

It was a bumpy first night for Olympic Gold medalist Sir Mo Farah, 37, who fell out of his hammock on the first night and decided to sleep on the floor.

