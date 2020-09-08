BevCanna Completes Acquisition of Natural Health and Wellness E-commerce Retailer Naturally Pure Therapy Products Corp.

Infused beverage expert will leverage the powerful sales platform to retail hemp-based CBD beverages and access U.S. and global markets

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Emerging leader in infused cannabis beverages, BevCanna Enterprises Inc., (CSE: BEV) (OTCQ: BVNNF) (FSE: 7BC) ("BevCanna" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated September 4, 2020, available under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, it has completed the acquisition of Naturally Pure Therapy Products Corp. ("Pure Therapy"), an arm's length private British Columbia corporation.

"We're pleased to have completed the transaction as quickly as we did" said John Campbell, Chief Strategy Officer at BevCanna. "The Pure Therapy products will be an excellent addition to our portfolio and we'll be able to leverage the powerful direct sales platform to retail our own BevCanna hemp-based CBD beverages to a large and growing customer base. We see this as an excellent entry point into the burgeoning U.S. and the worldwide market."

The closing of the acquisition occurred under the terms announced in the Company's news release dated September 4, 2020. No finder's fee was paid in connection with the acquisition. The acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

About BevCanna Enterprises Inc.

BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE: BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) BevCanna Enterprises Inc. develops and manufactures cannabinoid–infused beverages and consumer products for in–house brands and white label clients. With decades of experience creating, branding and distributing iconic brands that have resonated with consumers on a global scale, the team demonstrates an expertise unmatched in the emerging cannabis beverage category. Based in British Columbia, Canada, BevCanna owns a 298–acre outdoor cultivation site in the Okanagan Valley and the exclusive rights to a pristine spring water aquifer, access to a world–class 40,000–square–foot, HACCP certified manufacturing facility, with a current bottling capacity of up to 210M bottles per annum. BevCanna has also now acquired US natural health and wellness e-commerce retailer Pure Therapy Products. BevCanna's vision is to be a global leader in infused innovations.

