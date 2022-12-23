Betwixmas television: The best TV series to binge between Christmas and New Year’s Eve

Jonathan Kanengoni,Nick Clark,Nancy Durrant and Vicky Jessop
·7 min read
(Emily in Paris Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix)
(Emily in Paris Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix)

Christmas is well and truly upon us, and once the dust settles from staff parties, family gatherings, food, drinks and gift wrapping, we’re left with a lot of downtime.

Naturally this means kicking back, whacking on the telly and immersing ourselves in all the shows we’ve had on our watch list, but not quite had the time to get around to.

With a wide range of new releases this year – and even new streaming platforms – there’s more choice than ever to keep your TV schedule as full as your stockings this festive period.

From mythical medieval dramas to action packed spy shows, and even an animal kingdom documentary, here is a list of the binge-worthy shows that will keep you glued to your sofas this Christmas:

His Dark Materials (BBC iPlayer)

The final series of the drama based on Phillip Pullman’s trilogy is now out, meaning you can binge all three at once. His Dark Materials follows Lyra, an orphan living with scholars at Jordan College, Oxford. In a world governed by the Magisterium, a religious and political body which represses peoples ties to magic and daemons, Lyra is subject to a witch’s prophecy that she will change the world, and the series follows efforts to liberate the people.

Slow Horses (Apple TV)

Apple TV’s delightfully shabby spy thriller has two seasons to binge. It follows the fortunes of Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) head of Slough House, a hub for MI5 rejects, and his crew of slightly rubbish spies. Based on the series of books by Mick Herron, this is fast-paced, sharply written and brilliantly funny, with a stellar cast that includes Kristen Scott-Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves and Samuel West as a magnificently oily MP.

Riches (ITVX)

This family drama focuses on the aftermath of the death of Stephen Richards, the patriarch of a multi-million pound cosmetics empire. When the will is read that reveals he’s left his entire business to his estranged children from his first marriage – much to his new family’s dismay – the stage is set for fireworks.

The Witcher (Netflix)

Based on a series of books by Andrzej Sapkowski, the Netflix show follows Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), monster-hunter for hire, as he defeats all manner of Slavic-inspired nasties with his trusty sword - and, more importantly, finds himself the reluctant mentor to a hunted princess, Cirilla. Whilst season three is still underway, Netflix have also launched a new prequel, which predates the current two seasons by 1200 years and explains how Witchers were made in the first place: The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will hit screens on Christmas Day.

Heartstopper (Netflix)

“I wish this had existed when I was a teenager” seemed to be the general response to this adorable YA series that followed the blossoming romance between a bullied gay teen, Charlie, and the upstanding, rugby-playing hearthrob Nick who doesn’t quite know what to make of his own feelings. Based on Alice Oseman’s graphic novels, its inclusive casting and sympathetic portrayal of kids trying to work out who they are stopped hearts across the globe and made instant stars of its young leads. Season two, already shot, should be with us next year.

Hacks (Prime Video)

Hacks was the great discovery of the year. The show starred Jean Smart – previously a standout in 2021’s Mare of Easttown playing Kate Winslet’s mum – as a legendary but fading comedian with a residency in Las Vegas, who looks to a struggling young writer (Hannah Einbinder) to revitalise her act. In the UK, the second season dropped on Prime Video in May, just a month after the first, and it quickly built legions of devotees through word of mouth.

A Spy Among Friends (ITVX)

Coming off the back of ITVX’s launch, the six-part original series dramatises the true story of the British spies and lifelong friends, Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and the infamous double agent Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). Elliott is plunged into turmoil as it emerges his friend Philby has been working as a double agent for MI6 and the KGB, defecting to the Soviet Union at the height of the Cold War, and sets out to bring him to justice.

Litvenenko (ITVX)

Another ITVX original offering, this new series is based on the events that led up to the assassination of former Russian security service office Alexander Litvenenko (played here by David Tennant), and the investigation that followed. The compelling four-part drama reconstructs the police investigation trying to get to the bottom of the events leading up to the death of the former spy.

Predators (Paramount+)

The five-part series follows the biggest predators in the animal kingdom, with each episode based on a different predator. With the added bonus of Tom Hardy’s narration, viewers can expect to see real-time shots of nature’s wildest pursuits.

The Crown (Netflix)

If you’ve managed to somehow escape the urge to race through every season of the Netflix royal drama already, the festive period could be the perfect time to immerse yourself in this adaptation of the inner workings of The Firm. With the latest season following the marriage breakdown of Princess Diana (Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West), now is the time to get acquainted with all things Buckingham Palace.

Gangs of London (Sky Atlantic/Now)

Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney) was the most powerful criminal in London for 20 years before he was killed, setting off a chain reaction in which his son Sean (Joe Cole) attempt to seize power - only to be brutally killed. In season two of the violent drama, the gangs are in disarray and a deadly new foe, Koba, is due to shake things up across London. With its gore and well-choreographed action scenes, Gangs of London is a great choice for action junkies who want a bit of adrenaline with their festive binge.

House of the Dragon (Sky Atlantic/NOW)

HBO has finally managed to fill the huge void of its blockbuster hit series Game of Thrones with its equally ambitious prequel. Based on the earlier years of the House of Targaryen, the show explores the dynasty at the height of its power, with King Viserys breaking with tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. However, Viserys later fathers a son, and the court is baffled when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, sowing the seeds of division across the realm. Game of Thrones fans can still expect the usual fire, dragons, backstabbing and battles that we have all become accustomed to.

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Who could have thought that this would be Kate Bush’s year? Well, she has the latest series of Stranger Things to thank for it. Now in its fourth season, the show (split across two volumes) takes us back to Hawkins, Indiana, where a deadly new threat is brewing: the sinister Vecna, whose origins may lie in Eleven’s past. The acting is as good as ever, the horror ratcheted up another notch – and the ending is pleasingly epic. We laughed, we cried, we rewatched the whole thing again the minute the credits rolled.

The White Lotus series 2 (Sky Atlantic/ NOW)

How lucky we are to live at the time of The White Lotus, among the best TV series of recent years. Following season one’s success, the question was whether the show’s creator Mike White could produce another humdinger to follow it up. He sure did, this time focusing on the entangled lives of guests and staff at a luxury hotel in Sicily. Jennifer Coolidge returned to join a new cast which includes Tom Hollander, Theo James, Aubrey Plaza and Michael Imperioli. If season one was a meditation on money and loneliness, season two is all about sex, which of course means matters get seriously stimulating and explosive.

Treason (Netflix)

The five-part spy thriller is centred on Adam Lawrence (Charlie Cox), who becomes the chief of MI6 when his boss is brutally attacked. While his career seems to be on a high, things start to unravel when his past catches up with him, and Adam is forced to question everything and everyone around him. With the stakes high and trust levels low, anything could happen. The show hits Netflix on Boxing Day.

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

A now-annual Christmas ritual, Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) returns to our screens on December 21, bringing her marketing experience and American charm to the streets of Paris. Season two concluded on a cliffhanger, and fans wondering whether she will be staying with her company Gilbert Group or joining Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) in her breakaway venture. With episodes clocking at half an hour length, prepare du vin, du pain and perhaps du Boursin for a Parisian binge.

Latest Stories

  • Foegele snaps tie, McDavid scores again as Oilers top Stars

    DALLAS (AP) — Warren Foegele broke a tie with 8:14 left and the Edmonton Oilers scored three times in the third period to beat the Dallas Stars 6-3 on Wednesday night. Mattias Janmark had two goals and an assist as the Oilers snapped a three-game losing streak. Zach Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid also scored for Edmonton against the Central Division leaders. McDavid scored on the rush on his only shot on goal to make it 5-3 with 3:43 remaining. He leads the NHL with 29 goals and 6

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • 'The limit does not exist': Trio of Canadian Olympic speed skaters announce retirement

    Three Canadian speed skaters, Gilmore Junio, Kaylin Irvine and Marsha Hudey, retired after each representing the maple leaf for nearly a decade. The trio of skaters were honoured for their accomplishments in the sport, and for Canada, at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary on Wednesday, where their retirements became official. Junio, a three-time Olympian who competed in his first Games in Sochi 2014, has 12 World Cup medals to his name over the course of his career, including seven in th

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Special players have special nights there': C.J. Miles on Raptors' Pascal Siakam's 52 at MSG

    On the latest episode of Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles, Amit Mann and Miles discuss what stood out about Pascal Siakam's 52-point performance vs. the Knicks. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Maple Leafs acquire Dryden Hunt from Avalanche for Denis Malgin

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche for fellow forward Denis Malgin, the club announced Monday. Hunt, 27, has put up 14 goals and 42 points in 193 regular-season games in parts of six NHL seasons with the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Avalanche. The Cranbrook, B.C., native has two goals in 28 games with the Avalanche and Rangers this season. Acquired from Florida for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020, Malgin was

  • Verlander: Cohen persuaded him Mets are building a winner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander's phone rang in November. New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was on the line. “It really wasn’t a baseball call. It was just a ‘Hey, this is Steve. You’re Justin. Let me get to know you a little bit,’" the pitcher recalled Tuesday. That conversation led to an $86.7 million, two-year contract on Dec. 5, a deal that was finalized two days later. The three-time Cy Young Award winner was introduced at a news conference Tuesday at Citi Field. Verlander joins former Detro

  • Murray hits winning free throws, Hawks end Magic's streak

    ATLANTA (AP) — Dejounte Murray hit a pair of decisive free throws with 1.3 seconds left, Trae Young had 37 points and 13 assists, and the Atlanta Hawks held off the Orlando Magic 126-125 Monday night to snap their six-game winning streak. Orlando went on a 12-0 run over 2:17 late in the fourth quarter to wipe out a 13-point deficit and take a 125-124 lead on Markelle Fultz’s layup with 3.8 seconds remaining. Young inbounded from the sideline, and Murray drew a foul from Paolo Banchero. Murray hi

  • Antetokounmpo's 42 points leads Bucks past Pelicans 128-119

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 10 rebounds in his return from a one-game absence and the Milwaukee Bucks held off a late New Orleans surge to beat the Pelicans 128-119 on Monday night. Brook Lopez mixed in four 3-pointers with opportunistic play in the paint to score 30 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter before the Pelicans pulled to 117-114 on CJ McCollum's fade away. Former Pelicans star Jrue Holiday responded with a late 3 a

  • Avalanche's Cale Makar feels 'guilty' about declining penalty

    Cale Makar declined a power play after New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal was wrongly penalized for tripping on Monday.

  • Packers release veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins in advance of their Monday night game with the Los Angeles Rams. Watkins had 13 receptions for 206 yards and no touchdowns in his lone season with the Packers. He hadn’t caught a single pass since Nov. 13, when he had three receptions for 47 yards in a 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay also signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster from their practice squad on Mond

  • COVID's confusing calendar grants Canada's relay champs immediate opportunity to repeat

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. Raise your hand if the past few years have warped your sense of timing. Yes, my hand is up. In my brain, the Tokyo Olympics took place this past summer (it was actually summer 2021), and the Beijing Olympics feel like they happened a decade ago (that was this year… come on, man). Should we blame the pandemic? Of course we should. If you're keeping track, w

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott's bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott's low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab and went untouched the other way to end Jacksonville's 20-game skid against NFC teams. It's an NFL record. Prescott sat on the field as the Jaguars celebrated one of their more improbable wins in fr

  • Now healthy, Canadian Brandon McBride sets running priorities for 2023, brightens holidays for others

    Fully healed from a broken left foot, Brandon McBride will work to improve his mental strength on the track in 2023, with an eye on qualifying for a fourth consecutive World Athletics Championships next summer in Budapest. The Canadian middle-distance runner will take a more experienced, strategic and smarter approach to races after falling hard to the track while jostling for position in his 800-metre heat on July 20 at the world championships in Eugene, Ore. McBride, 28, and Navasky Anderson o

  • Goff stuns Jets late as Lions hold on for 20-17 victory

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Jared Goff threw a go-ahead 51-yard touchdown pass to Brock Wright on fourth-and-1 with 1:49 remaining, and the Detroit Lions held on for a 20-17 victory over Zach Wilson and the New York Jets on Sunday. Coming out of the two-minute warning, Goff looked to his left and found Wright wide open, and the tight end rumbled untouched into the end zone. The Lions went wild on the field and sideline, stunning the Jets and their fans. But Wilson — who had an up-and-down retur

  • Can the Raptors still finish top-6 in the East?

    Amit Mann and Louis Zatzman discuss the Raptors' path to the top-6 in the East, the team's ahead of them and where they need change. Full episode gauging their confidence on Fred's shooting, team defence, front office tweaking roster, Malachi Flynn staying in the rotation and more is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Georgiev stops 26 shots, Avs beat Isles 1-0 in shootout

    DENVER (AP) — Alexandar Georgiev had 26 saves through overtime and stopped two more in the shootout to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 1-0 win over the New York Islanders on Monday night. Evan Rodrigues beat Ilya Sororkin with a backhander for the only goal in the shootout, spoiling a 46-save effort for the Islanders' goaltender. Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen had a career-high 10 shots on goal. The shutout was Georgiev's second of the season and 10th of his career. New York wrapped up the We

  • Roman understands second-guessing as Ravens sputter

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman figures the second-guessing comes with the territory as Baltimore's offensive coordinator. He can even do a bit of it himself sometimes. “We were moving it really well on the ground, for sure, and some quick passes and whatnot," Roman said. "Could we have stayed into that mode more? Probably.” Roman is a target of Ravens fans right now for a couple of reasons. For several weeks, the offense could charitably be described as unspectacular. Then last weekend at C

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se