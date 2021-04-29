The link between West Wing and Biden’s address

President Joe Biden speaks to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol (Getty Images)

In a moving and vivid moment during his first address to a joint session of Congress, President Joe Biden announced his plans to push to end cancer.

He likewise pressed on how the National Institute of Health [NIH] ought to create an advanced research projects agency for health.

However, the leader’s claims of curing cancer matched a similar plan set forth by Jed Bartlet, the fictitious Democratic president in the American drama series The West Wing, which ran from 1999 through 2006.

Bartlet said: “I will bring full resources of the federal government and the full reach of my office to this fundamental goal: we will cure cancer by the end of this decade.”

Biden sounded quite similar to President Bartlet during his speech.

He said: “I can think of no more worthy investment. And I know of nothing that is more bipartisan.”

“Let’s end cancer as we know it. It’s within our power” he added.

He likewise expressed how the NIH should develop breakthroughs to “prevent, detect, and treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, and cancer.”

This isn’t the first time Biden said something very similar to the imaginary character.

During a 2015 interview from 60 Minutes, President Biden said something that was alike to what Bartlet said in The West Wing’s 100,000 Airplanes episode.

“I am confident if we make the decision that John Kennedy made of going to the moon, and we said we are going to cure cancer within the next several years, we can do that. That’s how close it is.” said Biden.

“President stood up, he said we will land a man on the moon before the end of the decade, so why shouldn’t I stand up and say we are going to cure cancer in 10 years.” said Bartlet.

President Biden’s youngest son Beau Biden died of brain cancer in 2015.

During his speech, the 46th president of the United States went out of his way to thank Mitch McConnell and reflected on being Vice President and passing a cancer proposal bill with the support of of the senator.

He said: “I’ll still never forget when we passed the cancer proposal in the last year I was vice president, almost $9 million going to NIH.”

Story continues

“And if you excuse the point of personal privilege, I’ll never forget you standing, Mitch, and saying, name it after my deceased son. It meant a lot,” he said.

He added: “But so many of us have deceased sons, daughters, and relatives who died of cancer. I can think of no more worthy investment.”

In 2016, President Obama also announced a bold initiative during his final State of the Union address with the aim to “make America the country that cures cancer once and for all.”

Read More

Watch live as White House press secretary Jen Psaki holds briefing

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers remarks on Covid response

Rose McGowan calls Democrats a ‘cult’ opposed to ‘changing the world for the better’