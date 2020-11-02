How the link between racism and Covid is being ignored

Powerful people like to point out that Covid-19 does not discriminate. Indeed, the rain, too, does not discriminate against those it falls on. But one’s ability to stay dry beneath a downpour is dependent on the availability of an umbrella. Similarly, our access to security in a pandemic depends on the safety net of the state. Umbrellas can be shared or withheld. Those without one can be listened to – or ignored.

I’m a youth worker, and throughout 2020 I have mentored young people from black African and Caribbean, and south Asian origins who mostly live in population-dense social housing. More often than not, their parents worked on the frontline throughout the national lockdown – carers, bus drivers, NHS receptionists, cleaners – or have pre-existing health conditions. As part of a book I’m writing, I have also interviewed many community members, including pastors, rappers and youth club managers, who fall into these same demographic groups.

In doing this, I’ve detected a melancholic harmony among these voices – an awareness that, while the virus is affecting everyone, everywhere, it is affecting particular people disproportionately. It has been reported widely that race is a metric that can illuminate this disparity. In the summer, for example, 36% of critically ill Covid-19 patients were from an ethnic minority group, despite representing only 13% of the general population. This disproportionality can be subtly inferred from the anecdotes I’ve heard: grandparents died, uncles were denied operations, friends were misdiagnosed. My impression that race is relevant to the clarity of this picture is, of course, in some way explained by the relative multiculturalism of the capital, where I live. But still.

The Racial Disparity Unit (RDU), led by the equalities minister, Kemi Badenoch, recently published its first quarterly report addressing the repeatedly proven high impact of Covid-19 on ethnic minorities in the UK. It made 13 recommendations for action, including the mandatory recording of ethnicity as part of the death certification process, the monitoring of how policies affect people from ethnic minorities and the forging of culturally sensitive communications with relevant communities about the virus. All of them have been accepted by the prime minister. At a glance, this appears positive. The devil, however, is in the detail.

The report explains the disproportionality faced by black and Asian groups – particularly African, Bangladeshi and Pakistani men – by focusing on factors such as people’s occupations, where they live and pre-existing health conditions. In other words, it acknowledges that non-white people are dying at a higher rate and puts this down to the fact that they tend to live in particular circumstances such as overcrowded households, or work in jobs that have greater exposure to the public.

Yet, while presenting the report, Dr Raghib Ali, a recently appointed government adviser, suggested that ethnicity should no longer be used as a focal point in this conversation. “The problem with focusing on ethnicity as a risk factor is that it misses the very large number of non-ethnic minority groups, so whites basically, who also live in deprived areas and overcrowded housing, and with high-risk occupations,” he said. Ethnic difference is being taken as a stand-in for other inequalities, but not a potential source of inequality in and of itself.

Rewind the clock to early June. The torches of anti-racist protest were aflame in cities across the world when Public Health England (PHE) released its first report into the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups. Within days, another report was leaked, revealing omitted recommendations gleaned from interviews with 4,000 individuals and organisations representing a broad range of issues faced by ethnic minority communities to capture their experiences of the NHS. After public outrage – “a usual whitewash!” tweeted Dr Kailash Chand, the honorary vice-president of the British Medical Association – the recommendations were added to the original report.

They presented a range of factors as potential drivers of the virus’s disproportionate effect: experiences of racism, meaning BAME workers were less likely to seek care or demand better personal protective equipment, and a historical lack of trust between patients and the NHS due to prior culturally insensitive interactions were among them. The word “racism” featured 24 times in the 69-page document.

