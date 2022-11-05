The link between partisan rhetoric and violence

Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·6 min read
A hammer.
A hammer. Illustrated | Getty Images

The recent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has injected fresh urgency into the quintessential modern debate: What and where is the link between American politics, partisan rhetoric, and violence? Here's how experts are making sense of the question after the most recent incident:

The Pelosi attack illustrates the partisan problem of political violence

At its core, the aggression is "inextricable from a broader concern about political violence in the United States," argued Philip Bump for The Washington Post. According to news outlet reviews and anecdotal evidence, the suspect in the attack, 42-year-old David DePape, was engaged in online political conspiracies and hateful rhetoric prior to the break-in; one acquaintance characterized him as "out of touch with reality." DePape also indicated he was actually after the speaker, a common and longtime target of political hostility, and wanted to break her kneecaps to show "other members of Congress there were consequences to actions," according to a Monday affidavit. "If DePape is shown to have been suffering from mental illness that contributed to his actions, it's clear that political rhetoric about Pelosi was a key factor in bringing him to the house," Bump continued.

But unfortunately, that's not where discussion of the incident has led — rather, the narrative has become shrouded in dubious theories and baseless allegations (Bump points to Republicans here, in particular), all of which obscure the real, and very frightening, takeaway: That "an 82-year-old man was beaten with a hammer simply because his wife is a prominent Democrat." The conspiracies that have taken hold, largely in right-wing circles, defy "credulity from the standpoint that DePape spent weeks sharing right-wing and conspiratorial content on the web, something that fits far more neatly into the real story than the contrived one." As the violence has clearly illustrated, "there's an ecosystem interested in scoring points against the left regardless of how morally repulsive doing so might be."

This is a concern for all sides

In more ways than one, DePape "fits the profile" of what we might expect from the alleged perpetrator of such a crime — someone who "latches on to internet obsessions, some of which turn out to be political," mused The Wall Street Journal editorial board. But the "U.S. is full of such people, and their political targets are on the left and right, Democrats and Republicans." In other words, the omnipresent issue of political violence does not pertain solely to one side or one politician. Remember when an armed man, upset about the leaked draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home back in May? Or when, during a campaign stop, New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin (R) was forced to dodge a man who rushed on stage wielding a sharp object?

"Ultimately, the political and media classes can help by avoiding hateful rhetoric aimed at their opponents," suggested the Journal. "The risk of violence will grow as the election nears and passions get hot, and as more people come to mistakenly believe that any one election will determine the country's fate. Small-d democratic tolerance is in short supply these days, but it behooves everyone in public life to practice it."

Los Angeles Times columnist Mark Barabak agreed with the Journal: "The animosity — if not outrageous caricature — runs both ways. Repeated polls have found Democrats questioning the goodwill and patriotism, not to mention judgment, of Republicans," Barabak said. "It's no longer just the fringe acting out."

Any political violence is a problem — but there are numbers at play

The attack on Paul Pelosi should "shock the conscience of the nation," Jill Filipovic argued in The Guardian. But instead, many conservatives have been "working overtime to deny that the right holds any responsibility here, chalking this up to a random act of violence and arguing that sometimes leftists are violent, too." Of course, that's undoubtedly true, Filipovic said, citing the same instances as the Journal's editorial board. But there are some important differences between right and left-wing political violence, "not least among them the fact that right-wing political violence is much more common … [and] much more likely to be fatal than left-wing violence." Any and all political violence is, of course, a problem — but when you look at the numbers, one type is more pervasive and significant than the other.

For instance, when Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) was shot and nearly killed in 2017, there were no "prominent liberals with national platforms and connections to Democratic administrations" that suggested dressing as an injured Scalise for Halloween, à la Donald Trump Jr. after the Pelosi incident. There is "a pattern here that you just don't see on the left," Filipovic continued, and right-wingers and the Republican Party must stop treating the attack on the speaker's family "like a sideshow instead of the real warning it is."

Blaming only Republicans is wrong and transparent

The focus on Republicans in the aftermath of the attack makes it clear the media's discussion of the incident has less to do with "toning down political rhetoric" and more to do with "demonizing their political opposition," Zachary Faria mused for The Washington Examiner, citing an interview in which CBS News' Margaret Brennan suggested National Republican Congressional Committee Chair Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) pull some of the Republican attack ads mentioning Pelosi by name, or even delete a tweet in which he wrote "#FirePelosi" while holding a gun. (Emmer did condemn the attack on the speaker's husband, but defended the original message of his tweet, which he said was not an ad and more about just "exercising our Second Amendment rights" and "having fun.")

In indicting conservatives for criticizing Pelosi, the media reveals itself only interested in political violence because it can place the blame on Republicans — ahead of the midterms, at that. "That is what establishment media decided to do here before we even knew anything about the culprit," Faria said. "This is nothing more than a transparent attempt to get Republicans to stop campaigning or, more likely, to demonize Republicans further for daring to campaign after the attack."

While she didn't find claims of Republican culpability entirely tied to election ambitions, columnist Ingrid Jacques also took issue with the media's framing. Writing for USA Today, Jacques condemned the immediate politicization of the attack — "it strikes me as offensive and sad that we can't take a moment to simply feel compassion for a fellow human being" — and argued the immediate GOP finger-pointing is "a lot to assume" given what we still do and don't know about the DePape. "The incivility and tribalism that surround us comes from both sides," she continued. Further, Jacques said she does not recall "any national reckoning about devise debates" or incisive statements from President Biden following the Kavanaugh incident, nor was there similar "media handwringing" after the assault on Scalise. The truth here, Jacques concluded, "is likely to be trumped by political opportunism."

You may also like

Hillary Clinton, top Democrats file motion to sanction Trump for 'frivolous' lawsuit

Obama spins Arizona heckling incident into lesson on toxic politics: 'We have to stay focused'

Ex-Pakistan PM in 'stable' condition following protest attack

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk says sleeping on factory floors was important so Tesla employees would 'give it their all,' days after a Twitter boss was pictured sleeping in the office

    Elon Musk said he wanted to show employees that he takes his job seriously and was not "drinking Mai Tais on a tropical island."

  • Raptors' Pascal Siakam suffers groin strain vs. Mavericks

    With Fred VanVleet already on the shelf, the Raptors lost Pascal Siakam to a groin strain on Friday.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been sentenced to two years less a day, consisting of 16 months of jail time, followed by eight months of house arrest. He was also handed three years probation. Birarda listened to the decision from a chair at the front of a North Vancouver provincial courtroom, wearing a dark blue blazer and grey pants. At the conclusion of the hearing, he was put in handcuffs and led out by a sheriff. In her reasons, Judge Deanne

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver pickups to target this week

    The best options at every position to target on your fantasy hockey waiver wire this week.

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Status of women committee passes motion for study on safety in sport

    The standing committee on the status of women unanimously passed a motion Monday to undertake a study on the safety of women and girls in sport. "There needs to be an in-depth study on the causes as to why there is still so many issues in changing the culture in sports," said Andréanne Larouche, a Bloc Québécois MP of Shefford, Que., and vice-chair of the committee. "I witnessed discussions with Hockey Canada. And Hockey Canada is one thing, but we've seen in the past weeks that it goes beyond H

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • CBC asked other sports organizations if they have funds like Hockey Canada's. Here's what they said

    As Hockey Canada faces widespread criticism over three funds it used to settle several sexual abuse complaints out of court, governance experts say it's actually a "good business" decision for an organization to protect itself against non-insurable claims — though most can't afford to do so. In one case, Hockey Canada used these funds to settle a multimillion-dollar lawsuit after a complainant alleged she was the victim of a group sexual assault involving World Junior players in 2018. CBC News i

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Mark Jankowski and Roman Josi also scored for Nashville (4-6-1). With Juuse Saros getting the night off, Kevin Lankinen made 29 stops to earn the win for Nashville. The Predators had lost seven of their previous eight (1-6-1) after opening the season with back-to-back wins against the San Jose Sharks

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • 'He should be in that question': Scottie Barnes on Siakam getting MVP chants

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his improved shooting, why Pascal Siakam belongs in the MVP conversation and more.