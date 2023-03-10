Between four and 20 centimetres of snow expected for parts of southern Ontario

The official start to spring may be only 10 days away, but winter isn't letting go of southern Ontario just yet.

Environment Canada has issued weather advisories stretching from York-Durham to Huron-Perth and Windsor, as well as snowfall alerts for Niagara and Hamilton.

The federal agency says between four and 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall, beginning in the morning and tapering off by the evening.

It warns the morning and evening commutes will likely be affected by the snowfall.

Blowing snow could hamper visibility.

Environment Canada says motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2023.

The Canadian Press